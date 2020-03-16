Amino Acid By Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2026:Global QYResearch

The report, titled “Global Amino Acid Market Professional Survey Report 2019,”studies the Global Amino Acid Market across some of the key regions to provide comparative analysis in terms of demand, sales, gross margin and price.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ajinomoto

Amino

Archer-Daniels-Midland

Cargill

CJ CheilJedang

Evonik Industries

Sumitomo Chemical

Adisseo

Changzhou Yabang Chemical

Daesang

Fufeng Group

Glanbia Nutritionals Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Glutamic Acid

Lysine

Methionine

Others Segment by Application

Food

Pharmaceutical

Others

Table of Contents

Global Amino Acid Market Research Report 2019 to 2026

1 Amino Acid Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Amino Acid

1.2 Amino Acid Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Amino Acid Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Glutamic Acid

1.2.3 Lysine

1.2.4 Methionine

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Amino Acid Segment by Application

1.3.1 Amino Acid Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Food

1.3.3 Pharmaceutical

1.3.4 Others

1.3 Global Amino Acid Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Amino Acid Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Amino Acid Market Size

1.4.1 Global Amino Acid Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Amino Acid Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Amino Acid Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Amino Acid Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Amino Acid Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Amino Acid Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Amino Acid Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Amino Acid Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Amino Acid Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Amino Acid Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Amino Acid Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Amino Acid Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Amino Acid Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Amino Acid Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Amino Acid Production

3.4.1 North America Amino Acid Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Amino Acid Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Amino Acid Production

3.5.1 Europe Amino Acid Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Amino Acid Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Amino Acid Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Amino Acid Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Amino Acid Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Amino Acid Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Amino Acid Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Amino Acid Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Amino Acid Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Amino Acid Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Amino Acid Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Amino Acid Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Amino Acid Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Amino Acid Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Amino Acid Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Amino Acid Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Amino Acid Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Amino Acid Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Amino Acid Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Amino Acid Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Amino Acid Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Amino Acid Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Amino Acid Business

7.1 Ajinomoto

7.1.1 Ajinomoto Amino Acid Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Amino Acid Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Ajinomoto Amino Acid Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Amino

7.2.1 Amino Amino Acid Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Amino Acid Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Amino Amino Acid Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Archer-Daniels-Midland

7.3.1 Archer-Daniels-Midland Amino Acid Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Amino Acid Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Archer-Daniels-Midland Amino Acid Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Cargill

7.4.1 Cargill Amino Acid Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Amino Acid Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Cargill Amino Acid Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 CJ CheilJedang

7.5.1 CJ CheilJedang Amino Acid Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Amino Acid Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 CJ CheilJedang Amino Acid Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Evonik Industries

7.6.1 Evonik Industries Amino Acid Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Amino Acid Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Evonik Industries Amino Acid Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Sumitomo Chemical

7.7.1 Sumitomo Chemical Amino Acid Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Amino Acid Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Sumitomo Chemical Amino Acid Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Adisseo

7.8.1 Adisseo Amino Acid Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Amino Acid Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Adisseo Amino Acid Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Changzhou Yabang Chemical

7.9.1 Changzhou Yabang Chemical Amino Acid Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Amino Acid Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Changzhou Yabang Chemical Amino Acid Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Daesang

7.10.1 Daesang Amino Acid Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Amino Acid Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Daesang Amino Acid Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Fufeng Group

7.12 Glanbia Nutritionals

8 Amino Acid Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Amino Acid Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Amino Acid

8.4 Amino Acid Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Amino Acid Distributors List

9.3 Amino Acid Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Amino Acid Market Forecast

11.1 Global Amino Acid Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Amino Acid Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Amino Acid Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Amino Acid Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Amino Acid Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Amino Acid Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Amino Acid Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Amino Acid Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Amino Acid Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Amino Acid Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Amino Acid Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Amino Acid Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Amino Acid Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Amino Acid Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Amino Acid Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Amino Acid Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

