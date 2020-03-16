Application-to-Person SMS and API Market – Positive Outlook for Industry Opportunities & Trends for Expansion in 2024

In the fairly consolidated global application-to-person SMS and application program interface market, the top five vendors, including Twilio Inc., Syniverse Technology, and CLX Communications accounted for well over half of the overall A2P SMS and API market revenues in 2017. Owing to the lucrative growth that the market currently offers, many new vendors are entering the fray with their A2P SMS APIs at a continuous pace. The rising number of vendors in the market is expected to intensify competition in the market in the next few years.

The rising discontent surrounding the conventional ways of ensuring security of crucial consumer data during online transactions has paved way for the two factor authentication (2FA). Owing to the provision of an extra layer of security and authentication to the consumers, 2FA is gradually becoming the first choice for enterprises across the world.

As per a 2015 report published by The Dialogue Group, a leading company operating in the field of A2P SMS traffic monetization software and services, 2FA will become the most preferred security validator for online transactions in the next few years.

The rising preference to 2FA is expected to substantially boost the A2P SMS and API market. Along with this, the increasing usage of A2P SMS for mobile marketing is also expected to drive the A2P SMS and API market in the near future. The rising global population of mobile users is allowing several industries to reach out to a larger base of potential consumers through A2P SMSs.

Owing to deployment across a large number of industries, the technology behind traditional A2P SMS APIs are presently the leading contributor to the global A2P SMS and API market revenues.

The segment accounted for 55.3% share of the market’s overall revenues in 2017 and is expected to retain its dominance from 2017 through 2024 as well, but lose prominence to the cloud API segment. The cloud API segment is expected to expand at a 4.3% CAGR over the said period, during which the segment of traditional API is expected to rise at a relatively less 3.9% CAGR.

Asia Pacific is presently the largest revenue contributor of the global A2P SMS and API market and is expected to expand at the fastest pace among key regional markets as well. The region’s prominence in the global market is owing to factors such as the rising penetration of smartphones, an expanding e-commerce industry, and rising online transactions.

In the region, the technology segment of cloud API is expected to expand at a faster pace as compared to the traditional API segment. North America, presently the second-largest contributor to market’s revenues, is also expected to retain its position in the global market in the next few years as well.