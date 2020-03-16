Augmenting Geriatric Population to Remain Key Factor Driving Sterol Market Growth

Growing health concerns have been responsible for elevating demand for functional food and dietary supplement products over the last few years. Food ingredient manufacturers are also enhancing their market presence through expanded production capacities of their existing plants. In addition, frequent new product development and launches mark an important move in terms of strengthening a footprint on a global level. Sterols represent a rapidly thriving industry, as the demand for dietary supplements, functional food products, and healthy food ingredients continues to increase predominantly to reduce the level of cholesterol in blood.

Demand for Sterol-based Products to Rise at a Promising Pace over Next Eight Years

The global sterols market, which currently valuates roughly to US$ 755 Mn, is expected to take a leap to reach beyond US$ 1,300 Mn by the end of 2026. As indicated by a recently conducted research by Persistence Market Research, the global market for sterols will exhibit robust growth at 7.4% CAGR over the projection period, 2018-2026. Demographic changes in developing economies, increasing life expectancy, and growing awareness about maintaining a healthy lifestyle will continue to stimulate the demand for sterols. The market is likely to witness a major impetus, as health care professionals, researchers, government entities, and functional food manufacturers strive to meet consumer demand for sterols and derived products.

Food Sector Reigns Supreme, Estimated to Face Close Competition from Dietary Supplements

Food industry is presumed to continue presenting the maximum growth opportunities to sterol manufacturers, retaining the top end user position. However, growing expert recommendation and popularity of functional foods is likely to create a scenario with neck-and-neck competition between food and dietary supplements, in terms of sterol consumption. Dairy products, followed by sauces and dressings, will reportedly register robust consumption of sterols. Bakery and confectionary, and beverages are also expected to grow into attractive food segments, accounting for substantially increasing sterol consumption rate. Dietary supplements are anticipated to take over the food industry through 2026, in terms of growth rate.

Augmenting Geriatric Population to Remain Key Factor Driving Sterol Market Growth

Over 550 million people are aged 65 years or older as per a recent survey, which translates to roughly 8% of the world’s population. Over the next thirty years, the number of people aged sixty years or above will increase thrice as much, and is projected to surpass 1.5 billion – representing over 15% of the global population. While developed countries have the highest geriatric population profiles, developing economies have a substantially large chunk of the population moving to a geriatric population group.

Since age remains a primary factor that fosters the susceptibility of acquiring chronic health conditions, an expanding elderly population is poised to continue the optimistic growth prospects for the sterols market over the forecast period. There will be an increase in the demand for food products containing sterols, as consumers are seeking preventive measures rather than choosing a cure. More than a quarter of the Japanese population is over the age of 60 years, which is one of the key factors creating a lucrative market for sterol-based product manufacturers in this region.

