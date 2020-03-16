Bilirubin Meters Market: Technology, Future Trends, Market Opportunities 2019 & Key Players:  Philips, Drager, Konica Minolta, Natus Medical, Apel, Reichert Technologies

Bilirubin Meters Market

Bilirubin (formerly referred to as haematoidin and discovered by Rudolf Virchow in 1847) is a yellow compound that occurs in the normal catabolic pathway that breaks down heme in vertebrates. This catabolism is a necessary process in the body’s clearance of waste products that arise from the destruction of aged red blood cells. First the hemoglobin gets stripped of the heme molecule which thereafter passes through various processes of porphyrin catabolism, depending on the part of the body in which the breakdown occurs.

Scope of the Report:

The molecules excreted in the urine differ from those in the faeces. The production of biliverdin from heme is the first major step in the catabolic pathway, after which the enzyme biliverdin reductase performs the second step, producing bilirubin from biliverdin. Bilirubin Meters measure the bilirubin level in patient body.

Manufacturer, Distributor, Downstream Client Companies Data Analysis:

Philips, Drager, Konica Minolta, Natus Medical, Apel, Reichert Technologies, Mennen Medical, Advanced Instruments, GINEVRI, Lowenstein, AVI Healthcare, Qili Medical, Beijing M&B, DAS, Kejian Hi-tech, Micro Lab, Olidef, Dison

Market Segment by Type, covers

Bench-top

Transcutaneous

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospital

Clinic

Other

Bilirubin Meters Market report also splits the market by region:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

The classification of bilirubin meters includes transcutaneous and bench-top, and the proportion of transcutaneous in 2016 is about 87%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Bilirubin meters are widely used in hospital, clinic and other field. The most proportion of bilirubin meters is used in hospital, and the consumption proportion is about 53% in 2016.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 33% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 28%.Market competition is intense. Philips, Drager, Konica Minolta, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

Access Complete Copy of Bilirubin Meters Report @

https://www.reportsmonitor.com/report/348226/Bilirubin-Meters-Market



