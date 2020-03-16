Biochemical Sensor Market – Application across Diverse Industries, Especially Healthcare, to Boost Growth

The rising demand from the healthcare sector has emerged as one of the chief drivers of the global biochemical sensor market. This, coupled with the growing awareness among people about wearable technology, has helped the market record robust growth in the last few years. With investments in the healthcare sector forecast to scale higher, the biochemical sensor market is likely to gain from the larger adoption of technologically advanced medical devices. In addition, government initiatives aimed towards ascertaining food safety will boost application of biochemical sensors in the agricultural sector, thus helping the market gain considerable momentum.

Overall, the global biochemical sensor market will rise at a robust CAGR of 14.7% between 2017 and 2025. At this pace, the market is expected to reach US$58.48 bn by the end of 2025, from its valuation of US$17.1 bn in 2016. Based on product, electrochemical sensors constituted the leading segment with a share of 32% in 2016. Besides this, piezoelectric sensor, thermal sensor, gas sensor, and optical sensor make other key segments in terms of product.

Regionally, North America held dominant with a share of over 29% in the global market in 2016. Europe and Asia Pacific followed closely as the second- and third-leading markets for biochemical in the same year. However, over the course of the forecast period, North America is likely to lose its market share, while Asia Pacific and Europe markets will witness accelerated pace of gains.

As biochemical sensors have found a leading end user in the healthcare sector, growth witnessed in the industry will subsequently fuel their demand. The healthcare infrastructure is a major consideration by governments when planning economic growth. Over the years, the industry has expanded exponentially. Additionally, investments in research and development are forecast to increase in the coming years.

“Biochemical sensors are used in the qualitative and quantitative assessment of clinical diagnosis in the healthcare sector,” said a lead TMR analyst. “The increasing aging population, coupled with the rising incidence of chronic ailments, will fuel the demand for precise diagnosis, thus providing significant impetus to the biochemical sensor market,” he added.

Besides this, government initiatives to ensure superior food quality, advancements in material chemistry and wireless networks, the rising demand for advanced wearable biochemical sensors, and the growing population of point of care diagnostics will create lucrative market opportunities.

TMR also prophesized that the rising oil extraction worldwide will tip scales in favor of the market. Rise in oil extraction would result in greater percentage of inflammable and toxic in the air. Spurred by this, the use of biochemical sensors will increase to detect the presence of toxic gas.