Cancer Gene Therapy Market to Develop Rapidly by 2020

The gene therapy market has undergone a series of transformation from past few years. Initially gene therapy of monogenetic diseases was popular; however now the gene therapy market is gaining popularity for treatment of cancer. Cancer gene therapy refers to a process of treatment of cancer by inserting therapeutic DNA into patient. Cancer gene therapy is gaining popularity as a result of its success rate in preclinical and clinical trial stages. The most common technique for cancer gene therapy involves replacing a mutated gene that is causing cancer with a healthy copy of gene. Other technique involves inactivation of a gene that is not working properly. A new technique that is being introduced to cancer gene therapy market involves insertion of new genes into the body that would help to fight against tumor cells.

North America followed by Europe dominates the global market for cancer gene therapy market due to large number of aging population and technological advancement in the region. Asia is expected to witness high growth in cancer gene therapy market, due to increasing government initiatives, rising economy and improvement in healthcare infrastructure in the region. Some of the key driving forces for cancer gene therapy market in emerging countries are increasing R&D investment, large pool of patients and rising government funding.

Several unmet medical needs for treatment of cancer have encouraged R&D of cancer gene therapy. Various factors, such as increasing prevalence of cancer, rising government initiatives, increasing funding from various government and non-government organizations, are driving the global cancer gene therapy market. In addition, ethical acceptance of gene therapy for treatment of diseases and growing popularity of DNA vaccines is driving the global cancer gene therapy market. However, less awareness and high cost involved in treatment are restraining the growth of global market for cancer gene therapy.

Innovation of some innovative therapy with better success rate is expected to offer good opportunity for cancer gene therapy. In addition, despite of high cost involved in R&D, pharmaceutical companies are showing increased interest in this field. This is expected to offer good potential for cancer gene therapy market. Currently, most of the cancer gene therapy products are in clinical trial phases. The market is expected to rise after clearance or success of these products from clinical trials. Some of the major companies operating in the global cancer gene therapy market are Cell Genesys, Advantagene, GenVec, BioCancell, Celgene and Epeius Biotechnologies. Other leading players in cancer gene therapy market include Introgen Therapeutics, ZIOPHARM Oncology, MultiVir and Shenzhen SiBiono GeneTech