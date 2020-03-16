Capacitive Sensors Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation – Global QYResearch

The new research from Global QYResearch on Capacitive Sensors Market Forecast Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

A capacitive sensor is a proximity sensor that detects nearby objects by their effect on the electrical field created by the sensor.

The capacitive sensor market for the automotive industry is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. There is a great scope for capacitive sensors in manufacturing and supplying companies in all the nations since capacitive sensors are in high demand in all the manufacturing units of the automotive industry for almost all processing machines and other supporting functions.

The capacitive sensor market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as rising automotive sales, growing need for automatization in industries, increasing security concerns, and ongoing technological developments in consumer electronics in countries such as India, South Korea and Japan in the APAC region are expected to drive the growth of the market in this region. The global Capacitive Sensors market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Capacitive Sensors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Capacitive Sensors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Synaptics

Microchip Technology

Cypress Semiconductor

STMicroelectronics

NXP Semiconductors

Texas Instruments

Renesas Electronics

Infineon Technologies

Analog Devices

Cirque Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Touch Sensors

Motion Sensors

Position Sensors

Others Segment by Application

Consumer Electronics

Food & Beverages

Oil & Gas

Healthcare

Automotive

Defense

Industrial Manufacturing

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Capacitive Sensors Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Capacitive Sensors

1.2 Capacitive Sensors Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Capacitive Sensors Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Touch Sensors

1.2.3 Motion Sensors

1.2.4 Position Sensors

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Capacitive Sensors Segment by Application

1.3.1 Capacitive Sensors Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Consumer Electronics

1.3.3 Food & Beverages

1.3.4 Oil & Gas

1.3.5 Healthcare

1.3.6 Automotive

1.3.7 Defense

1.3.8 Industrial Manufacturing

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Global Capacitive Sensors Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Capacitive Sensors Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Capacitive Sensors Market Size

1.5.1 Global Capacitive Sensors Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Capacitive Sensors Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Capacitive Sensors Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Capacitive Sensors Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Capacitive Sensors Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Capacitive Sensors Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Capacitive Sensors Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Capacitive Sensors Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Capacitive Sensors Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Capacitive Sensors Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Capacitive Sensors Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Capacitive Sensors Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Capacitive Sensors Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Capacitive Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Capacitive Sensors Production

3.4.1 North America Capacitive Sensors Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Capacitive Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Capacitive Sensors Production

3.5.1 Europe Capacitive Sensors Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Capacitive Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Capacitive Sensors Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Capacitive Sensors Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Capacitive Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Capacitive Sensors Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Capacitive Sensors Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Capacitive Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Capacitive Sensors Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Capacitive Sensors Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Capacitive Sensors Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Capacitive Sensors Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Capacitive Sensors Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Capacitive Sensors Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Capacitive Sensors Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Capacitive Sensors Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Capacitive Sensors Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Capacitive Sensors Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Capacitive Sensors Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Capacitive Sensors Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Capacitive Sensors Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Capacitive Sensors Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Capacitive Sensors Business

7.1 Synaptics

7.1.1 Synaptics Capacitive Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Capacitive Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Synaptics Capacitive Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Microchip Technology

7.2.1 Microchip Technology Capacitive Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Capacitive Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Microchip Technology Capacitive Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Cypress Semiconductor

7.3.1 Cypress Semiconductor Capacitive Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Capacitive Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Cypress Semiconductor Capacitive Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 STMicroelectronics

7.4.1 STMicroelectronics Capacitive Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Capacitive Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 STMicroelectronics Capacitive Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 NXP Semiconductors

7.5.1 NXP Semiconductors Capacitive Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Capacitive Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 NXP Semiconductors Capacitive Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Texas Instruments

7.6.1 Texas Instruments Capacitive Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Capacitive Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Texas Instruments Capacitive Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Renesas Electronics

7.7.1 Renesas Electronics Capacitive Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Capacitive Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Renesas Electronics Capacitive Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Infineon Technologies

7.8.1 Infineon Technologies Capacitive Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Capacitive Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Infineon Technologies Capacitive Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Analog Devices

7.9.1 Analog Devices Capacitive Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Capacitive Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Analog Devices Capacitive Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Cirque

7.10.1 Cirque Capacitive Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Capacitive Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Cirque Capacitive Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Capacitive Sensors Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Capacitive Sensors Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Capacitive Sensors

8.4 Capacitive Sensors Industrial Chain Analysis

