Carpet Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2025

Rugs and Carpets are textile floor covering consisting of an upper layer of pile attached to a backing. The pile is generally either made from wool or fibers such as polypropylene, nylon or polyester and usually consists of twisted tufts which are often heat-treated to maintain their structure.

As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with carpet industry in short supply on the market in the past few years, more and more companies enter into carpet industry, the current demand for carpet product is relatively low, lack of demand, excess supply.

In the next six years, the global consumption of Rugs and Carpet will maintain a 3.6% annual growth rate ,consumption is expected in 2023 will be 3173.3 (Million Square Meters).Therefore, in the next six years, carpet overcapacity situation will not change much, the average operating rate will remain at 84% to 86%.

Carpet product demand market there is also a certain space, but basically showing the scarcity of environment-friendly products, low-end products, and excess capacity, there is a large market demand for environment-friendly products to seize market share of imports acts.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

Along with the development of Chinese domestic carpet, Chinese domestic carpet has been very mature and advanced, and the performance distance has been shortening compared with the imported carpet.

As large demand of environment-friendly products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of environment-friendly. Currently, the Chinese carpet industry is not only begin to transit to environment-friendly carpet products, while still extend in the resource-rich land and downstream industry chain.

The global Carpet market is valued at 212300 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 255900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Carpet market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Carpet in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Carpet in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Carpet market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Carpet market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Shaw Industries

Mohawk

Oriental Weavers

Milliken

Beaulieu

Interface

Dinarsu

Balta

Infloor

Tarkett

Dixie Group

Brintons

Merinos

Dongsheng Carpet Group

Jiangsu Kaili Carpet

Shanhua Carpet

Haima Carpet

TY Carpet

COC Carpet

Shenzhen Meijili Carpet

HUADE Group

Zhemei Carpets

Market size by Product

Woven

Needle felt

Knotted

Others

Market size by End User

Commercial

Home

Transport

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Carpet market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Carpet market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Carpet companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Carpet submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Carpet are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K sqm). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Carpet market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

