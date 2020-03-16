Cartridge Valve Market 2019 Competitive Insights – HydraForce, Parker, Sun, Eaton, Bucher

Industrial Cartridge valve is a control valve which can control stopping and opening of liquids circulating line. It generally components of valve core, valve cover, a spring and a sealing ring. According to the installation, it can be divided into two kinds, slip-in cartridge valve and screw-in cartridge valve.

These cartridge valves are a compact design that can be used in hydraulic manifold systems for many types of industrial and mobile machinery. These products are ideal for applications which require high flow rates and leak-free control.

In 2016, the global cartridge valve consumption market is led by Europe and North America is the second-largest region-wise market. At present, the major manufacturers of cartridge valve are concentrated in Hydra Force, Sun, Parker and Bosch-Rexroth. Hydra Force sale is the world leader, holding 16.22% sale market share in 2016.

The Global Cartridge Valve Market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2019, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Top Leading Companies are: HydraForce,Parker,Sun,Eaton,Bosch-Rexroth,Bucher,Moog Components Group,Hydac,Comatrol(Danfoss),Walvoil,Hawe,Atos,Delta,YUKEN,CBF,Koshin,Specma AB,Ningbo Haihong Hydraulics,Keta,Hoyea

The report provides a unique tool for evaluating the Market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making.

Contents of the 15 Chapters for This Cartridge Valve Market Study :-

Chapter 1, to describe Cartridge Valve Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Cartridge Valve, with sales, revenue, and price of Cartridge Valve, in 2018 and 2019;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2018 and 2019;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Cartridge Valve, for each region, from 2015 to 2019;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2018 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Cartridge Valve market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2025;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Cartridge Valve sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Cartridge valve downstream is wide and the main application fields are construction machinery, material handling equipment and agricultural machinery. Globally, the cartridge valve consumption market is mainly driven by growing demand for construction machinery. Construction machinery accounts for nearly 50% of total downstream consumption of cartridge valve in global.

According to the installation, it can be divided into two kinds, slip-in cartridge valve and screw-in cartridge valve. Screw-in cartridge valve is the main product, capturing about 87.93% of global consumption of cartridge valve in 2016.

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on the development environment, Market size, development trends, operation situation and future development trends of Cartridge Valve Market on the basis of current situation of the industry in 2019.

Cartridge Valve Market, by Types:

Screw-in Cartridge Valve

Slip-in Cartridge Valve

Cartridge Valve Market, by Applications:

Construction Machinery

Material Handling Equipments

Agricultural Machinery

Others

