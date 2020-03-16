Ceramic Capacitors Market Size | Global Industry Report 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Ceramic Capacitors Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 108 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

A ceramic capacitor is a fixed value capacitor in which ceramic material acts as the dielectric. Ceramics were one of the first materials to be used in the producing of capacitors, as it was a known insulator. It is constructed of two or more alternating layers of ceramic and a metal layer acting as the electrodes. The composition of the ceramic material defines the electrical behavior and therefore applications.

The Ceramic Capacitor markets in China will continue their meteoric rise as long as Japan can fuel the growth at competitive prices. Dominance of China consumption is a key to this strategy; Yageo and Walsin are well positioned for this coming change in the market; but what of the opportunity for domestic Chinese manufacturers such as Feng Hua and EYANG.

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

The following manufacturers are covered

Murata

Samsung Electro

TDK Corporation

Kyocera

Vishay

Samwha

Kemet

JDI

NIC Components

Yageo

Walsin

Darfon

Holy Stone

Fenghua

EYANG

Torch

Three-Circle

Segment by Type

Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitor (MLCC)

Ceramic Disc Capacitor

Feedthrough Ceramic Capacitor

Ceramic Power Capacitors

Segment by Application

Automotive

Communications Equipment

Consumer Electronics Products

Others

