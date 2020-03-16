Ceramic Capacitors Market Size | Global Industry Report 2019-2025
A ceramic capacitor is a fixed value capacitor in which ceramic material acts as the dielectric. Ceramics were one of the first materials to be used in the producing of capacitors, as it was a known insulator. It is constructed of two or more alternating layers of ceramic and a metal layer acting as the electrodes. The composition of the ceramic material defines the electrical behavior and therefore applications.
The Ceramic Capacitor markets in China will continue their meteoric rise as long as Japan can fuel the growth at competitive prices. Dominance of China consumption is a key to this strategy; Yageo and Walsin are well positioned for this coming change in the market; but what of the opportunity for domestic Chinese manufacturers such as Feng Hua and EYANG.
The global Ceramic Capacitors market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
Segment by Regions
North America, Europe, China, Japan
The following manufacturers are covered
Murata
Samsung Electro
TDK Corporation
Kyocera
Vishay
Samwha
Kemet
JDI
NIC Components
Yageo
Walsin
Darfon
Holy Stone
Fenghua
EYANG
Torch
Three-Circle
Segment by Type
Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitor (MLCC)
Ceramic Disc Capacitor
Feedthrough Ceramic Capacitor
Ceramic Power Capacitors
Segment by Application
Automotive
Communications Equipment
Consumer Electronics Products
Others
