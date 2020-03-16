Cervical Interbody Fusion Cages Market Forecast to 2024: How it is Going to Impact on World Industry to Grow in Near Future

Industry Overview of Cervical Interbody Fusion Cages Market

Anterior interbody cages are titanium cylinders that are placed in the disc space. The cages are porous and allow the bone graft to grow from the vertebral body through the cage and into the next vertebral body. The cages offer excellent fixation, so most patients do not need additional instrumentation (e.g. pedicle screws) or post-operative back braces for support.

The worldwide market for Cervical Interbody Fusion Cages is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 1030 million US$ in 2024, from 820 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

The global average price of Cervical Interbody Fusion Cage is in the fluctuated trend, from 1502 USD/Unit in 2012 to 1469USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in fluctuated trend in the following five years.

The classification of Cervical Interbody Fusion Cage includes Metal type and Polymeric type. The proportion of Polymeric type in 2016 is about 88%.

Cervical Interbody Fusion Cage is widely used in Treatment of Spinal Diseases, Control Spinal Deformity Development, Protection of Spinal Nerves and Others. The most proportion of Cervical Interbody Fusion Cage is for Treatment of Spinal Diseases, and the proportion in 2016 is 47%. The trend of household is decreasing.

North America is the largest consumption places, with a consumption market share nearly 68% in 2016.

Market competition is not intense. Medtronic, Depuy Synthes, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, BBraun, NuVasive etc. are the leaders of the industry, with high-end customers.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers, Medtronic, Depuy Synthes, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, BBraun, NuVasive, Globus Medical, K2M, Orthofix, Shanghai Microport Orthopedics, BAUMER, Alphatec Spine, Medacta, Medicrea

Market Segment by Regions, North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers, Metal type, Polymeric type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into, Treatment of Spinal Diseases, Control Spinal Deformity Development, Protection of Spinal Nerves, Others

