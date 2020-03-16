Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation – Global QYResearch

The new research from Global QYResearch on COB LEDs Market Forecast Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The global Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Cree Inc.

Lumileds

Osram Opto Semiconductors GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

LG Innotek Co. Ltd.

Citizen Electronics Co. Ltd.

Nichia Corporation

Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd.

Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd.

Lumens Co. Ltd

Cooper Lighting

PerkinElmer

Sharp Electronics

Lextar Electronics Corporation Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Organized Structure

Unorganized Structure Segment by Application

Automotive

Backlighting

Illumination

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs)

1.2 Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Organized Structure

1.2.3 Unorganized Structure

1.3 Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Backlighting

1.3.4 Illumination

1.4 Global Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market Size

1.5.1 Global Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Production

3.4.1 North America Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Production

3.5.1 Europe Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Business

7.1 Cree Inc.

7.1.1 Cree Inc. Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Cree Inc. Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Lumileds

7.2.1 Lumileds Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Lumileds Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Osram Opto Semiconductors GmbH

7.3.1 Osram Opto Semiconductors GmbH Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Osram Opto Semiconductors GmbH Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

7.4.1 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 LG Innotek Co. Ltd.

7.5.1 LG Innotek Co. Ltd. Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 LG Innotek Co. Ltd. Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Citizen Electronics Co. Ltd.

7.6.1 Citizen Electronics Co. Ltd. Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Citizen Electronics Co. Ltd. Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Nichia Corporation

7.7.1 Nichia Corporation Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Nichia Corporation Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd.

7.8.1 Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd. Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd. Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd.

7.9.1 Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd. Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd. Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Lumens Co. Ltd

7.10.1 Lumens Co. Ltd Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Lumens Co. Ltd Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Cooper Lighting

7.12 PerkinElmer

7.13 Sharp Electronics

7.14 Lextar Electronics Corporation

8 Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs)

8.4 Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Industrial Chain Analysis

