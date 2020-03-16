Chip Resistor Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation – Global QYResearch

The new research from Global QYResearch on Chip Resistor Market Forecast Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

A chip resistor is a very compact, surface mounted electronic component designed to offer a known resistance to any electrical current flowing through it. A mini resistor of this kind are designed to have the same physical characteristics or form factor as other surface mount devices (SMD) to conform to SMD circuit board geometry. It differs from conventional axial lead resistors in physical form only and fulfill the same functions in electronic circuits. Chip resistors are available in several package formats and with a range of specialist features.

According to the report, the growth of data center infrastructure will drive the market growth. Chip resistors are useful in reducing or maintaining the current at certain levels inside the electronic circuits of data storage systems. The adoption of cloud-based data services and Big-Data analytics is growing significantly. The global Chip Resistor market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Chip Resistor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Chip Resistor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Rohm

Yageo

KOA Corporation

Tzai Yuan Enterprise Co.

International Manufacturing Services

Viking Tech

Vishay

BDS Electronics Inc

Sevenstar

China Zhenhua Group

Murata Manufacturing Co.

ASJ Holdings Limited

TT Electronics

Panasonic

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Bourns

TE Connectivity

AVX

Ohmite Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Pressure-sensitive

Thermosensitive Segment by Application

Power Supply

Aerospace Components

Automotive

Medical

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Chip Resistor Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Chip Resistor

1.2 Chip Resistor Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Chip Resistor Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Pressure-sensitive

1.2.3 Thermosensitive

1.3 Chip Resistor Segment by Application

1.3.1 Chip Resistor Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Power Supply

1.3.3 Aerospace Components

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Medical

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Chip Resistor Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Chip Resistor Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Chip Resistor Market Size

1.5.1 Global Chip Resistor Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Chip Resistor Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Chip Resistor Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Chip Resistor Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Chip Resistor Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Chip Resistor Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Chip Resistor Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Chip Resistor Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Chip Resistor Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Chip Resistor Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Chip Resistor Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Chip Resistor Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Chip Resistor Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Chip Resistor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Chip Resistor Production

3.4.1 North America Chip Resistor Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Chip Resistor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Chip Resistor Production

3.5.1 Europe Chip Resistor Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Chip Resistor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Chip Resistor Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Chip Resistor Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Chip Resistor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Chip Resistor Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Chip Resistor Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Chip Resistor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Chip Resistor Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Chip Resistor Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Chip Resistor Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Chip Resistor Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Chip Resistor Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Chip Resistor Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Chip Resistor Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Chip Resistor Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Chip Resistor Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Chip Resistor Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Chip Resistor Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Chip Resistor Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Chip Resistor Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Chip Resistor Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Chip Resistor Business

7.1 Rohm

7.1.1 Rohm Chip Resistor Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Chip Resistor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Rohm Chip Resistor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Yageo

7.2.1 Yageo Chip Resistor Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Chip Resistor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Yageo Chip Resistor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 KOA Corporation

7.3.1 KOA Corporation Chip Resistor Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Chip Resistor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 KOA Corporation Chip Resistor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Tzai Yuan Enterprise Co.

7.4.1 Tzai Yuan Enterprise Co. Chip Resistor Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Chip Resistor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Tzai Yuan Enterprise Co. Chip Resistor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 International Manufacturing Services

7.5.1 International Manufacturing Services Chip Resistor Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Chip Resistor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 International Manufacturing Services Chip Resistor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Viking Tech

7.6.1 Viking Tech Chip Resistor Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Chip Resistor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Viking Tech Chip Resistor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Vishay

7.7.1 Vishay Chip Resistor Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Chip Resistor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Vishay Chip Resistor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 BDS Electronics Inc

7.8.1 BDS Electronics Inc Chip Resistor Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Chip Resistor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 BDS Electronics Inc Chip Resistor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Sevenstar

7.9.1 Sevenstar Chip Resistor Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Chip Resistor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Sevenstar Chip Resistor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 China Zhenhua Group

7.10.1 China Zhenhua Group Chip Resistor Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Chip Resistor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 China Zhenhua Group Chip Resistor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Murata Manufacturing Co.

7.12 ASJ Holdings Limited

7.13 TT Electronics

7.14 Panasonic

7.15 Samsung Electro-Mechanics

7.16 Bourns

7.17 TE Connectivity

7.18 AVX

7.19 Ohmite

8 Chip Resistor Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Chip Resistor Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Chip Resistor

8.4 Chip Resistor Industrial Chain Analysis

