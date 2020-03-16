Cloud Monitoring Market Overview and Scope: LogicMonitor, CA, IDERA, SolarWinds Worldwide

Global Cloud Monitoring Market valued approximately USD 694.22 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 20.8% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Cloud monitoring is the procedure of monitoring, evaluating, and managing cloud-based services, applications, and infrastructure.

Top Companies are cover This Report:- LogicMonitor, Inc., CA, Inc., IDERA, Inc., SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC., Cloudyn, Zenoss Inc., Dynatrace LLC, Kaseya Ltd., Datadog, Inc., and SevOne Inc.

Components Coverage:

Services (Support & Maintenance, Integration & Development, Training & Consulting), Solution

Service Model Coverage: IaaS, PaaS, SaaS

Major Region Market

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Cloud Monitoring Market Size

2.2 Cloud Monitoring Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Cloud Monitoring Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Cloud Monitoring Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Cloud Monitoring Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Cloud Monitoring Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Cloud Monitoring Sales by Product

4.2 Global Cloud Monitoring Revenue by Product

4.3 Cloud Monitoring Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Cloud Monitoring Breakdown Data by End User

