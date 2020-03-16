Cold Forging Machine 2019 Market Analysis; By Key Player, Application, Growth Trends, Region & Segment Forecast to 2024

Cold Forging Machine Market 2019

Cold forging machine is a kind of equipment to produce fasteners and shaped pieces by using cold forging process

Scope of the Report:

Thera are many cold forging machine manufactures in the world, global cold forging machine production will reach about 6075Units in 2016 from 4369Units in 2011. The average growth is about 6.34% from 2011 to 2016. Cold forging machine production main focus on Japan and China, Japan cold forging machine production took about 11.34% of total market in 2015, the followed is China, about 40.86%. Jern Yao, Chun Yu Group, National Machinery, Sacma, Sakamura, Hyodong, Carlo Salvi, Nakashimada are leading manufacturer in Japan, the total cold forging machine production occupy above 21.9% market share.

Upstream manufacturers including: Ovako Group, Aichi Steel Corp, Hitachi Metals Ltd., Mitsubishi Steel Mfg Co., Ltd., Baosteel, Shougang Group, The Timken Company, MAE, CSSC, Fox Valley Forge, Ningbo Hengyuan Casting Co., Ltd., Siemens etc.

Downstream customers include: Birmingham Fastener, Powers Fasteners, Lancaster Fastener Co., Ltd., Dura Fasteners Company Limited, Thai Union Fasteners Co., Ltd., Nova. Fastener Co., Ltd., M & W Fastener Co., Ltd, Shanghai Shengguang High Strength Bolts Co., Ltd, Zhejiang Laibao Precision Technology Co., Ltd, etc.

The industry chain is mature, manufactures between the upstream and downstream are stable.

Global demand of cold forging machine has maintained steady growth, the growth rate is around 6.34%, and similar to production growth. Cold forging machine major application is produce fastener and shaped pieces.Downstream applications field include Automobile, Motorcycle, Aviation, Military, Construction, these industries development rapidly, this industries demand for fastener and shaped pieces are constantly increasing, indirectly stimulating the market demand of cold forging machine, and stimulate the development of cold forging machine industry .

Despite the presence of competition problems, the global recovery trend is clear, cold forging machine retains its advantage in fastener and shaped pieces produce, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Although sales of cold forging machine brought a lot of opportunity, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the cold forging machine field.

The worldwide market for Cold Forging Machine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.0% over the next five years, will reach 1870 million US$ in 2024, from 1570 million US$ in 2019.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3747825-global-cold-forging-machine-market-2019-by-manufacturers

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Jern Yao

Chun Yu Group

National Machinery

Sacma

Sakamura

Hyodong

Carlo Salvi

Nakashimada

Komatsu

Nedschroef

Sunac

Tanisaka

GFM

Aida

Hatebur

MANYO

Stamtec

Shanghai Chun Yu Group

Ningbo Sijin Machinery

Tongyong

Qunfeng Machinery

Innor Machinery

Yeswin Group

Dongrui Machinery

Jern Yao(Shanghai)

Yixing Jufeng Machinery

Harbin Rainbow Technology

Rayliter

Xiangsheng Machine

Baihe Machinery

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

2-Die Station

3-Die Station

4-Die Station

5-Die Station

6-Die Station

Other (1-Die Station, 7-Die Station)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Fastener

Shaped Pieces

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3747825-global-cold-forging-machine-market-2019-by-manufacturers

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Cold Forging Machine Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 2-Die Station

1.2.2 3-Die Station

1.2.3 4-Die Station

1.2.4 5-Die Station

1.2.5 6-Die Station

1.2.6 Other (1-Die Station, 7-Die Station)

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Fastener

1.3.2 Shaped Pieces

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Jern Yao

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Cold Forging Machine Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Jern Yao Cold Forging Machine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Chun Yu Group

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Cold Forging Machine Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Chun Yu Group Cold Forging Machine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 National Machinery

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Cold Forging Machine Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 National Machinery Cold Forging Machine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Sacma

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Cold Forging Machine Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Sacma Cold Forging Machine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Sakamura

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Cold Forging Machine Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Sakamura Cold Forging Machine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…..

CONTACT US:

Norah Trent

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.WiseGuyReports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)