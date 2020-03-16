Contactless Payments Market 2018- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Application, Demand And Forecast By 2023

Global Contactless Payments Market

According to Analytical Research Cognizance, the Global Contactless Payments market is accounted for $ 23400 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $ 81600 million by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 23.1% during the forecast period analysis by technology size and share.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Contactless Payments market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The mobile payment industry has evolved over the past decade with advanced technologies and innovative developments by the key players for providing ease of payment using devices such as mobile handsets, point of sale terminals, NFC chips, smart cards, and others. Contactless payment systems comprise smart cards or other devices that integrate RFID or NFC technologies for making secure and contactless payment.

The global contactless payments market is driven by reduced transaction time, convenience in processing low-value payments, and increased revenue opportunities. However, high costs involved for the installation of EPOS terminals and lower rate of adoption hamper the contactless payments market growth.

The Contactless Payments Market is segmented by product as follows:

Segmentation by product type:

Payment Terminal Solution

Transaction Management

Hosted Point-of-sale

Analytics

Segmentation by application:

BFSI

Retail

IT & Telecom

Transportation

Hospitality

Government

Others

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Ingenico Group

Verifone Systems, Inc.

Inside Secure

on Track Innovations

Oberthur Technologies SA

Proxama, PLC.

Wirecard AG

Giesecke & Devrient GmbH

Gemalto N.V.

Heartland Payment Systems, Inc.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Contactless Payments market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Contactless Payments market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Contactless Payments players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Contactless Payments with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Contactless Payments submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

