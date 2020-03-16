Cosmetic Packaging Market Production Revenue and Demand Analysis 2019

The global cosmetic packaging market is characterized by the presence of numerous stakeholders including raw material suppliers, manufacturers of cosmetic and cosmetic packaging products, and processors. Cosmetic packaging involves primary and secondary packaging. Primary packaging entails the process of covering a cosmetic product and is in contact with the product directly. Secondary packaging, however, provides the exterior wrapping to the cosmetic containers. The principal functions of cosmetic packaging are the protection of the product, and ease of convenience to the vendors and the ultimate consumers. Another important function of cosmetic packaging includes the enhancement of the appearance of cosmetic products in conjunction with the extension of their shelf life.

The Global Cosmetic Packaging Market is projected to witness a CAGR of 5.02% during the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$39.697 billion by 2023, increasing from US$29.592 billion in 2017.

Top Leading Companies are: Albea Group,RPC Group,HCP Packaging,Amcor,Aptargroup,Cosmopak,Gerresheimers,LIBO Cosmetics Company Ltd.,Quadpack Group,Rexam,Silgan Holding,World Wide Packaging

This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, and focuses on markets capacities and on the changing structure of the Cosmetic Packaging.

The market is segmented based on type, material, application, and geography. By type, the market is divided into bottles, tubes, jars & containers, roller balls, pen types, sticks, caps & closures, and pumps & dispensers among others. By material, the market is segregated into plastic, metal, glass, and paper, among others. The plastic segment dominated the market in 2017 and is expected to sustain its position over the forecast period owing to the versatile use of plastics in cosmetic packaging.

In terms of application, cosmetic packaging finds use in hair care, nail care, skin care, and make-up products among others. The hair care segment accounted for the highest share in 2017 owing to the considerable demand for various hair care products, especially in the Asia Pacific.

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on the development environment, Market size, development trends, operation situation and future development trends of Cosmetic Packaging Market on the basis of current situation of the industry in 2019 so as to make full comprehension and judgment on the competitive situation of Cosmetic Packaging Market Carrier and assist manufacturers and investment organization to better grasp the development course of Cosmetic Packaging Market.

Cosmetic Packaging Market, by Types:

Cosmetic Packaging Market, by Applications:

Browse full report along with TOC and List of Figures at:

What this Research Study Offers:

