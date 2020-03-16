Cotton Seed Treatment Market Study, Synthesis and Summation 2019 to 2023

The report elaborates the complete details covering product definition, product type, and application. The report covers useful details which are categorized based on Cotton Seed Treatment production region, major players, and product type which will provide a simplified view of the Cotton Seed Treatment industry. The Cotton Seed Treatment market report presents the competitive scenario of the major market players based on the sales revenue, customer demands, company profile, the business tactics used in Cotton Seed Treatment market which will help the emerging market segments in making vital business decisions.

The global cotton seed treatment market was valued at USD 286.4 million in 2017 and the market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.9% for the forecast period 2018-2023.

Cotton Seed Treatment Market Segmentation:

This report on Global Cotton Seed Treatment market is a detailed research study that helps provides answers and pertinent questions with respect to the emerging trends and growth opportunities in this industry. It helps identify each of the prominent barriers to growth, apart from identifying the trends within various application segments of the Global market for Cotton Seed Treatment. Collecting historical and recent data from various authentic resources and depending on all the factors and trends, the report presents a figurative estimate of the future market condition, along with compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

Global Cotton Seed Treatment market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including BAYER CROPSCIENCE, SYNGENTA AG, INDIGO AGRICULTURE, DOWDUPONT, ADAMA AGRICULTURAL SOLUTIONS LTD., ADVANCED BIOLOGICAL MARKETING INC., BASF SE, BIOWORKS INC., BRETTYOUNG LIMITED, CHEMTURA AGROSOLUTIONS, AND GERMAINS SEED TECHNOLOGY, among others.

Product Launches and Bio-Based Seed Treatment Techniques Lead the Way

Albaugh LLC came up with another biological product BIO ST, which acts as fungicide, insecticide as well as nematicide, and provides protection against early season thrips, aphids and seedling diseases. Indigo Agriculture, a relatively new company in the seed treatment market, has introduced a new microbe based seed treatment, which provides resistance against diseases, as well as against water scarcity stress. The new product is also expected to increase the yield of cotton. These trends are likely to enhance the market size and also drive growth in the market.

Technological Advancements for Cotton Seed Treatment

Recently the PhytoGen Trio seed treatment was introduced in US which provides protection against early season diseases, insects and nematodes and at the same time helps in increasing the yield of cotton. Syngenta and Bayer came up with various new products for cotton seed treatment between 2016 and 2018. Bayer also introduced COPeO Prime seed treatment which offers protection against nematodes while Syngenta received the EPA registration for Fortenza insecticide seed treatment which offers an increased protection against insects. Technological advancements ensure that the products are better suited to needs and hence are more efficient in nature, thereby instilling growth.

This independent 105 pages report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. With over 80 tables and figures examining the Cotton Seed Treatment market, the report gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarkets and market leader’s market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2023.

