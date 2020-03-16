Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) Market 2019 Comprehensive Insights – Stora Enso, Binderholz, KLH Massivholz GmbH

Cross-laminated timber (CLT) is an engineered wood product that is rapidly gaining popularity in Europe Others and Austria as a sustainable alternative to concrete and steel construction in commercial and multi-residential applications. The system consists of multilayer panels made from solid wood boards stacked crosswise and glued together. The cross-laminated configuration improves rigidity, dimensional stability, and mechanical properties. Structurally, CLT offers performance comparable to concrete or steel, with panels suitable for use as walls, floors, and roofs and other applications.

The Global Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) Market size will increase to 1160 Million US$ by 2025, from 640 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period.

Top Leading Companies are: Stora Enso,Binderholz,KLH Massivholz GmbH,Mayr-Melnhof Holz,MHM Abbund-Zentrum,Hasslacher Norica,Merk Timber,Lignotrend,Eugen Decker,Thoma Holz,Schilliger Holz,W. u. J. Derix,HMS Bausysteme

Global major cross-laminated timber (CLT) production regions are Austria, Germany and other Europe region. Austria is a largest produce country. Global consumption regions are also concentrated in Europe. In 2016, Austria consumed about 41.40% of global total consumption. Germany consumed about 169.6 K Sq.m, with a share of 15.55%.

Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) Market, by Types:

Adhesive-bonded CLT

Mechanically Fastened CLT

Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) Market, by Applications:

Residential Building

Commercial Building

Institutional Building

Industrial Facility

Browse full report along with TOC and List of Figures at:

