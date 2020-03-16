Dealer Management System Market Expected to Reach US$ 10,769.4 Mn by 2026

According to a new report on the dealer management system marketpublished by Transparency Market Research, the global dealer management system market is expected to reach a value of US$ 10,769.4 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2018 to 2026. According to the report, the global market is projected to continue to be influenced by a number of macroeconomic and automotive industry-specific factors. In terms of application, the transportation & logistics segment is anticipated to expand in the coming years.

Rise in Adoption of Fleet Management Analytics

Demand for dealer management systems has increased significantly in recent years. The transportation & logistics, marine, and construction sectors are prominent users of dealer management systems. The demand for dealer management systems in the transportation & logistics sectors is expected to rise during the forecast period. There has been a substantial increase in the deployment of dealer management systems across the automotive sector. This is attributed to the advanced features of the dealer management system to effectively manage operational issues in the industry. Demand for dealer management systems is anticipated to be significant in marine applications. In the transportation sector, the demand for cloud based dealer management has increased over the past few years, especially within airports. The trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Fleet management is gradually shifting to a technology-driven market. Adoption of fleet management software for data management and analytics has been rising. Further, technological advancements are expected to introduce new technologies such as connected vehicles and autonomous cars. The technology that gives rise to this new breed of vehicles is anticipated to re-shape the dealer management system market. This paradigm shift would also affect roadways, fleets, business models, and drivers.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific held a prominent share of the dealer management system market in 2018. North Americaconstitutes a key market share, and the market in the region is anticipated to expand at a robust pace during the forecast period. The market in Middle East & Africa and South America is expected to expand at a steady growthrate as compared to the market in other regions of the world.

