Defense Logistics 2019 Global Market Size, Market Share, SWOT Analysis, Status and Forecast to 2025
Defense logistics involves planning, processing, and controlling the physical flow of essential goods from the origin to military bases or from one military base to another, in a cost-efficient way. In addition, it includes the storage and maintenance of both sensitive and non-sensitive military equipment.
Technavio’s analysts forecast the Global Defense Logistics Market to grow at a CAGR of 1.66% during the period 2018-2022.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Defense Logistics Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• AECOM
• BAE Systems
• Crowley Maritime
• DynCorp International
• Lockheed Martin
Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3107111-global-defense-logistics-market-2018-2022
Market driver
• Rising global military spending
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Threats due to supply chain complexities
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Collaborative logistics approach
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3107111-global-defense-logistics-market-2018-2022
Table Of Contents:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
• Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market ecosystem
• Market characteristics
• Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
• Market definition
• Market sizing 2017
• Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
• Bargaining power of buyers
• Bargaining power of suppliers
• Threat of new entrants
• Threat of substitutes
• Threat of rivalry
• Market condition
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SOLUTIONS
• Segmentation by solutions
• Comparison by solutions
• Military infrastructure – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Military logistics services – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Military FMS – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Market opportunity by solutions
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Geographical segmentation
• Regional comparison
• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Key leading countries
• Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
• Collaborative logistics approach
• Adoption of network-centric warfare communication infrastructure
• Vehicle management system for defense logistics players
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Overview
• Landscape disruption
• Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Vendors covered
• Vendor classification
• Market positioning of vendors
• AECOM
• BAE Systems
• Crowley Maritime
• DynCorp International
• Lockheed Martin
Continued…….
Contact Info:
Name: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Organization: Wiseguyreports
Address: Office No. 528/524, Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune, Maharashtra 411028
Phone: +1 (339) 368 6938 (US) +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com