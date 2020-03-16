Demand Scenario of Dental Imaging Equipment Market to Remain Positive Through 2024

Global Dental Imaging Equipment Market to Grow at a Moderate CAGR of 6.8%

Attributed to surge in cosmetic surgeries for dental globally is a factor that has significantly contributed towards demand for the dental imaging equipment. The global dental imaging equipment market is expected to register a moderate CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period, 2024.

Market Dynamics: Growing instances of dental ailments such as tooth decay, dry mouth and gingivitis in regions such as North America, Asia Pacific and Europe will further impact market growth of the dental imaging equipment positively. In addition, growing awareness regarding dental hygiene is a significant factor that is boosting demand for advanced dental imaging equipment.

However, less lifetime of accessories that find application in such equipment and lack of skilled professionals are factors that inhibit growth and expansion of the dental imaging equipment globally.

Request For Report Sample: https://www.researchreportinsights.com/report/sample/110114804/Dental-Imaging-Equipment-Market

Global Dental Imaging Equipment Market to Grow at a Moderate CAGR of 6.8

Extraoral X-ray system among various types of products will retain dominance in the dental imaging equipment market. Whereas, the cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT) imaging product will grow rapidly in terms of revenue and reached US$ 395.7 Mn in 2016.

Outpatient surgery centres and dental clinics will witness relatively high adoption of dental imaging equipment in the span of next eight years. The independent dental clinics will grow exponentially in terms of market revenue and contribute US$ 1.4 Bn in the market globally in coming years. Moreover, hospitals and forensic laboratories will also be significant end-users of dental imaging equipment due to surgical and pathological use of the devices.

Regional Analysis

Due to surge in adoption of CBCT imaging products in the U.S, North America will be a major market for dental imaging equipment globally. However, in 2016, APEJ and Europe collectively accounted for over 40% of the revenue share.

Request Report Discount: https://www.researchreportinsights.com/report/discount/110114804/Dental-Imaging-Equipment-Market

Vendor Insights

Market players operating in the dental imaging market globally are Planmeca Oy, Acteon Group, Danaher Corporation, VAtech Co. Ltd., Carestream Health and Dentsply Sirona among other market players. Danaher Corporation will retain its dominance in the global market due to leading product range of innovative CBCT equipment.