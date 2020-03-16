Dental Equipment Market Drivers is Responsible to for Increasing Market Share, Forecast 2024

Dental Equipment Market Report 2016-2024 includes a comprehensive analysis of the present Market. The report starts with the basic Dental Equipment industry overview and then goes into each and every detail.

Dental equipment finds extensive application in diagnosis and treatment of dental disorders such as dental cavities, gingival disease, and periodontal (gum) disease. Advent of 3D printing in dental industry creates a highly favorable environment conducive for market growth and helps dentists provide better services through use of highly efficient diagnostic and treatment tools. Moreover, growing public awareness about dental treatment options, coupled with increasing expenditure on dental care is driving patients to opt for preventive measures. According to a study published in the American Dental Association’s research paper of 2014, around 52.3% of adults in the U.S. visited a dentist every six months. Focus on enhancing patient’s experience through high-quality treatment outcomes is driving demand for dental equipment worldwide.

The global dental equipment market was valued at US$ 6,342.3 million in 2015 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period (2016 – 2024).

Dental Equipment Market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Dental Equipment sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including: A-Dec Inc., 3M ESPE, Carestream Heath, Inc., Biolase Inc., Noble Biocare, Danaher Corporation, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Dentsply Sirona, Inc., Henry Schein, Inc., Patterson Companies Inc., Planmeca Oy, and Institut Straumann AG.

Region Segmentation:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 2018-2026 Dental Equipment Market are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2015

Base Year: 2015

Estimated Year: 2016

Forecast Year 2016 to 2024

