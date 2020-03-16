Digital Pathology Systems Market Value Projected to Expand by 2020

Digital pathology refers to the process of using computer technology to convert an analog microscopic image into a digital image. A digital pathology system is an image based healthcare information system which creates, manages, stores, shares, analyzes and interprets the digital image through glass slides by using computer technology. Digital pathology helps in accurate diagnosis by standardizing test interpretation and workflow. Digital pathology systems are used in hospitals, research institutions, medical universities and government organizations. The application based market of digital pathology includes human and animal pathology. Digital pathology systems can be integrated with laboratory information system that help to capture, store, manage, share and display patient’s related information such as patient’s case history, case reports and other related documents for the treatment of patients. A digital pathology system helps to reducing laboratory expenses and improving patients care through integration.

North America, followed by Europe, has the largest market for digital pathology systems due to reimbursement policies, rise in incidence of chronic diseases and increasing adoption of digital pathology systems in pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies in the region. Asia is expected to show high growth rate in the digital pathology systems market in next few years due to government initiatives and rise in awareness about digital pathology and its benefits in the region.

Technological advancement, government initiatives to use of digital pathology to improve the quality of cancer diagnosis, rise in incidence of chronic diseases and increasing development of personalized medicines are some of the key factors driving the global digital pathology systems market. In addition, increasing demand for quality healthcare services and improvement in operational efficiency and productivity are expected to drive the market for digital pathology. However, strict government regulations and high implementation cost involved are some of the key factors restraining the growth for global digital pathology systems market.

Growing demographics and economies in the developing countries such as India and China are expected to offer good opportunities for digital pathology systems market in Asia. In addition, increasing demand for powerful IT systems is expected to offer new opportunity to global digital pathology systems market. However, standardization and interoperability issue is a challenge for digital pathology systems market. Shifting focus towards patient-centric approach is one of the major trends that have been observed for global digital pathology systems market.

Some of the major companies operating in the global digital pathology systems market are 3DHISTECH Ltd., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Leica Microsystems, Ventana Medical Systems, Inc., Definiens, Indica Labs, Mikroscan Technologies, Inc., Visiopharm, Corista and Nikon Instruments Inc.