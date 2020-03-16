Digital Storage Devices Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation – Global QYResearch

The new research from Global QYResearch on Digital Storage Devices Market Forecast Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

Data storage device is a computing hardware that is used to store, port and extract data files and objects. Data storage devices are one of the core components of a computing device. It works as a storage medium which can be attached to a computer or a server, internally or externally. They are available in different form factors such as hard disk drives (HDD) and Solid State Drives (SSD), memory cards, floppy disks, optical disk drives (Compact Disk – CD, Digital Versatile Disc – DVD, Blu-Ray DVD) and USB flash drives.

Nearly half of the total device vendors are concentrated in North America providing digital storage devices for laptops, desktops, and portable storage. These vendors comprise a large market of storage device manufacturers. One of the major factors contributing to the growth of digital storage devices is the higher adoption of flash storage and rising penetration of smartphones with higher capacity storage. North America, due to early adoption of this technology, has experienced a high market share in digital storage devices market. The global Digital Storage Devices market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Digital Storage Devices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Digital Storage Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Lenovo

SanDisk Corporation

Transcend Information

Sony Corporation

Seagate Technology

Toshiba Corporation

Western Digital

Kingston Technology

Intel Corporation

Samsung Electronics Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Hard Disk Drives (HDD)

Solid State Drives (SSD)

Memory Cards

Floppy Disks

Optical Disk Drives

USB Flash Drives Segment by Application

PC

Mobile

Others

