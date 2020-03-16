Disposable Gloves Market: Rise in Demand for Surgical as well as Examination Gloves

The global disposable gloves market was valued at US$ 10.420 Bn in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2018 to 2026, according to a new report titled ‘Disposable Gloves Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026,’ published by Transparency Market Research (TMR). The global disposable gloves market is driven by a rise in demand for surgical as well as examination gloves from the medical industry. North America accounts for a major share of the global disposable gloves market.

Medical professionals are exposed to a large number of pathogens, including bacteria and viruses, every day. These can be harmful to human health. Disposable gloves prevent the entry of pathogens into the human body, thereby acting as a source of protection. In the last few years, the health care industry has been focusing on remedies and precautions for diseases such as H1N1 flu and SARS.

Emergence of health threats and rise in health care awareness among people across the globe has resulted in the implementation of higher standards and regulations for the health care industry by various governments. As a result, the demand for disposable gloves has increased in recent years. The demand for better health care services is likely to increase significantly in the near future, due to a rise in population, improving income levels, and better education standards across developing economies.. This, in turn, is anticipated to drive demand for disposable gloves during the forecast period.

Demand for disposable gloves for use in the food & beverages industry has increased exponentially in the last few years. Food safety has become a growing concern for consumers and market leaders. Rise in demand for safety gloves to avoid injuries to the hands and skin and prevent any health risks to consumers by contaminated foodstuff is augmenting demand for disposable gloves.

In addition, rise in stringent regulations in the food & beverages industry to adopt and maintain good hygiene standards is boosting the disposable gloves market. For instance, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), gloves used for handling food are certified under Title 21 Code of Federal Regulations (Part 177). The code states that components used for the manufacture of gloves must comply with the FDA regulations and it should be ensured that gloves consist of substances that are safe for use in food or food packaging. All these factors are boosting the global disposable gloves market.