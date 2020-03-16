Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Market – South America Region, With High Scope of Growth in Brazil and Andes Regions

Transparency Market Research, in a report titled “Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Market – Latin America Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2012 – 2018,” studies the scope and dynamics of the Latin America energy-efficient lamps and ballasts market by offering sharp insights into the workings of the overall market. Strategic recommendations made by industry experts have also been included in the report to add a degree of authenticity and objectivity. Based on the findings of the report, the Latin America energy-efficient lamps and ballasts market is poised to reach a value of US$3.5 bn by 2018, registering an impressive CAGR of 23.0% from 2012 to 2018.

The market for energy-efficient lamps and ballasts in Latin America has been segmented based on product type. The market for energy-efficient lamps includes compact fluorescent lamps (CFLs), fluorescent lamps, high-intensity discharge (HID) lamps, light emitting diode (LED) lamps, and induction lamps. The market for ballasts includes magnetic fluorescent ballasts, electronic fluorescent ballasts, LED driver modules, CFL ballasts, magnetic HID ballasts, and electronic HID ballasts.

Factors driving the fluorescent lamps market are their features such as long operational life and energy efficiency and the cost-competitiveness compared to incandescent lamps. In contrast, the presence of traces of mercury hampers the demand for fluorescent lamps.

The market for CFLs is fueled by beneficial features such as low maintenance cost of CFLs, longer operational life, high output, higher efficacy compared to incandescent lamps, and lower power consumption. On the flip side, the CFL market is inhibited by cost issues and mercury content.

The demand for LED lamps is driven by their ability to provide lighting solutions to remote areas, their environment-friendly applications, their use in several lighting applications, and their high energy efficiency and longer lifetime. On the other hand, the high cost of the lamps, a unidirectional light output, and their inability to work in heat-sensitive applications are some of the key restraints hampering the LED lamps market.

The Latin America energy-efficient lamps and ballasts market is segmented on the basis of geography into Central America, South America, Mexico, the Caribbean Islands, Argentina, and Brazil. Brazil and Argentina are currently the largest markets for energy-efficient lamps and ballasts given that they are in the advanced stage of switching to energy-efficient lighting systems as recommended by the United Nations Environment Program. These two countries, along with Mexico, are anticipated to emerge as the fastest growing regional markets for energy-efficient lamps and ballasts in Latin America. Central America and the Caribbean Islands are projected to witness steady growth in the second half of the forecast period owing to increased assistance from the neighboring countries to switch to energy-efficient lighting solutions.

The major players currently active in the Latin America energy-efficient lamps and ballasts market include Acuity Brands, Panasonic Lighting, OSRAM, Philips Lighting, Havells, GE Lighting, and Cooper Lighting. These players have been profiled in the report based on attributes such as company overview, financial performance, recent developments, and business strategies.

Latin America Energy Efficient Lamps Market, By Product Type