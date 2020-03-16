Excellent Growth of Intelligent Video (IV) Market 2019: Top Key Players – IBM, Cisco Systems,Robert Bosch GmbH, Axis Communications AB, Siemens, Honeywell International
This report studies the Intelligent Video (IV) market, intelligent video (IV) refers to video that inherently automates video analysis or includes technology that eliminates some manual video analysis processes. Common applications include surveillance cameras that only record when motion is detected, to cameras that automatically “read” and catalog vehicle license plates. Another increasingly common use of intelligent video is the use of facial recognition technology in surveillance systems. Such systems, often called “biometric surveillance,” often eliminate manual surveillance video monitoring and – through the use of searchable biometric templates associated with appropriate meta-data – makes it possible to create alerts when detecting individuals from watchlist databases.
IBM, Cisco Systems, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Axis Communications AB, Siemens, Honeywell International, Inc., Panasonic are major players in the Intelligent Video (IV) in 2016. AAC Technologies dominated with 7.07% revenue share.
On the basis of region, North America is the largest market segment of Intelligent Video (IV), with a revenue market share nearly 35.54% in 2016; Asia region has great market potential in the future.
Intelligent Video (IV) used in industry including BFSI Sector, Government and Public Sector, Industrial Sector, Retail Sector, Transport and Logistics Sector and others. Report data showed that 35.99% of the Intelligent Video (IV) market demand in Government and Public Sector in 2016.
According to this study, over the next five years the Intelligent Video (IV) market will register a 18.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 4220 million by 2024, from US$ 1530 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Intelligent Video (IV) business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Intelligent Video (IV) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Intelligent Video (IV) value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Camera-based Systems
Server-based Systems
Segmentation by application:
BFSI Sector
Government and Public Sector
Industrial Sector
Retail Sector
Transport and Logistics Sector
Others
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
IBM
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Robert Bosch GmbH
Axis Communications AB
Siemens
Honeywell International, Inc.
Panasonic
Verint Systems
Avigilon
Agent Video Intelligence, Inc.
Objectvideo, Inc.
Advantech
Infinova
Qognify
PureTech Systems
IntelliVision
VCA Technology
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Intelligent Video (IV) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Intelligent Video (IV) market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Intelligent Video (IV) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Intelligent Video (IV) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Intelligent Video (IV) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
