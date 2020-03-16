Excellent Growth of Luxury Hotel Market 2019: Top Key Players – Hilton, Hyatt Hotels, Four Seasons Holdings, InterContinental Hotels Group PLC, ITC Hotels Limited

Arcognizance.com shares report on “Luxury Hotel Market” report which provides the company profile, primary Research, capacity, Secondary Research, and market shares for each company. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

Luxury Hotel market will register a 4.5% CAGR in terms of revenue; the global market size will reach US$ 222900 million by 2024, from US$ 171100 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Luxury Hotel business.

The luxury hotel industry is one of the major customer service industries globally. Growing travel and tourism industry is one of the key reasons behind the growth of luxury hotels industry. In order to meet the increasing demand for unique customer services, luxury hotels are constantly striving to improve their services by focusing on changing consumer preferences.

Nowadays, the top five companies make up more than 26.37% market share of the luxury hotels market, and the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in North America. The top five vendors are Marriott International, Hilton, Hyatt Hotels, Four Seasons Holdings Inc. and Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd. They respectively took a global market share as 13.59%, 6.59%, 2.53%, 2.41%, and 1.24% in 2017.

United States was the largest consumer market with a market share of 35.71% in 2013 and 32.05% in 2017 with a decrease of 3.66%. China and EU ranked the second and third markets with the market share of 18.58% and 17.28% in 2017.

