Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2027 : FMI

Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Market: Introduction

Implementation of lithography technology was highly witnessed in microprocessors, after its introduction. Continuous advancements and innovations in semiconductor industry has led to the introduction of Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography, an advanced lithography technique. Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography technique is expected to replace currently adopted conventional optical lithography techniques for fabricating the microcircuits, which are widely installed in electronic devices, during the forecast period.

Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography is a lithography technique which makes use of ultraviolet wavelengths, of the order of some nanometers, for generating a better resolved output. Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography use mirrors for reflection in replacement of refraction by lenses, as adopted in conventional lithography techniques. Primary application of an Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography is to print complex patterns that define integrated circuits onto semiconductor wafers.

Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Market: Drivers and Challenges

Implementation of Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography enables an enhanced output when compared with conventional lithography techniques. In addition to this, features such as smaller size, cost effectiveness, less power consumption and larger storage capacity in comparison to other lithography techniques are expected to be the driving factors for the growth of Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography market. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of consumer electronics, globally, is expected to push the market, as Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography acts as an integral component in many consumer electronic devices.

Lack of awareness amongst users, risk of unknown technical flaws and incomplete knowledge of the technology, as Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography is still in its nascent & development stage, are the major challenges against growth in the Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography’s market. In addition to this, high cost associated with Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography and the preciseness required in the manufacturing of the complex designed mirror, a component of Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography, also acts as restraining factors for the overall Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography market.

Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Market: Segmentation

Global Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Market can be segmented on the basis of Light Source Type and Applications

Segmentation for Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Market by Light Source Type:

On the basis of Light Source Type, Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Market can be segmented as:

Laser Produced Plasmas

Vacuum Sparks

Gas Discharges

Laser Produced Plasmas segment among all segments is expected to hold the majority of market share, while the Vacuum Sparks segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the Global Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Market.

Segmentation for Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Market by Applications:

On the basis of Applications, Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Market can be segmented as:

Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs)

Micro-Fluidics

Micro-Needles

Biotechnology

Others

Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography market are Intel Corporation, Nikon Corporation, Canon Inc., IBM Corporation, ASML and Samsung Corporation.