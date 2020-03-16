Fastest Growing Sector In Global Call Center Industry (Market) 2018-2025
Call Center market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Call Center status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The key players covered in this study
Alliance Data System
ATOS
BT Communications (Ireland)
Capita Customer Management
Convergys Corp
Enter Call Center
EXL Service Holdings
Genpact
HCL BPO Services NI
IBEX Global
IBM Global Process Services
Plusoft Informatica
Sitel
Sykes Enterprises
Tata Consultancy Services
Teleperformance
West Corporation
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Out-sourced Call Centers
In-house Call Centers
Market segment by Application, split into
Mass Market Center
B2B Center
Universal Center
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Call Center status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Call Center development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Call Center are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
