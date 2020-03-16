Flat Carbon Steel Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2024

Our latest research report entitled Flat Carbon Steel Market (by-product (hot-rolled coils, cold-rolled coils, galvanized coils, and pre-painted steel coils), application (building & infrastructure, transportation, energy, mechanical equipment manufacturing, and others)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Flat Carbon Steel. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Flat Carbon Steel cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Flat Carbon Steel growth factors.

The forecast Flat Carbon Steel Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Flat Carbon Steel on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report, the global flat carbon steel market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Flat carbon steel is a type of steel that contains a low amount of carbon. Typically flat carbon steel contains 0.04% to 0.30% carbon content. This is one of the largest groups of carbon steel and it covers a great diversity of shapes. It is both malleable and ductile, has a comparatively low tensile strength, and the hardness of the metal’s surface can be improved by carburizing, a heat treatment process. It is easier to cold-form and handle than other grades.

The rising demand for steel from the construction and automotive industry acts as a major driver for the growth of the flat carbon steel market. Flat carbon steel is made into flat-rolled sheets and strips, used for shipbuilding, wire, vehicle bodies, and domestic appliances. Flat carbon steel is gaining presence in the automotive industry owing to the growing use of lightweight materials in automotive design. In addition, the expanding infrastructure development in the emerging economies contributes heavily to the growth of flat carbon steel market. The physical properties of flat carbon steel such as excellent strength and toughness make them useful in a large number of applications. As flat carbon steel is resistant to corrosion and abrasion, it is used in enclosures for the car park and airport buildings, the cladding of refurbished tunnels, railway bridge structures and in electric light poles. Furthermore, the rising maintenance and refurbishment activities in the developed nations propel the growth of flat carbon steel market. Moreover, the growing investments in infrastructural development and the rapid industrialization create opportunities for the growth of flat carbon steel market.

Geographically, Asia Pacific dominates the flat carbon steel market. The rapid industrialization and the growth of the automotive and construction industry are anticipated to drive the growth of flat carbon steel market in the Asia Pacific region. In addition, rising infrastructural development due to rising population and urbanization in India and China fuels the growth of flat carbon steel market. Europe holds the second largest market share in the flat carbon steel owing to the growth of the automotive industry in this region.

Market Segmentation by Product and Application

The report on global flat carbon steel market covers segments such as product and application. On the basis of product, the sub-markets include plates, hot-rolled coils, cold-rolled coils, galvanized coils, and pre-painted steel coils. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include building & infrastructure, transportation, energy, mechanical equipment manufacturing, and others.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as ArcelorMittal S.A., China BaoWu Group Corporation Ltd., Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, POSCO Steel, Dongkuk Steel, HYUNDAI STEEL, Dongbu Steel, EVRAZ plc, SAIL, and JFE Steel Corporation.

