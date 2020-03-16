Fly Ash Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2024

Our latest research report entitled Fly Ash Market (by type (class F, and class C), application (cement and concrete, bricks & blocks, road construction, mining, and others)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Fly Ash. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Fly Ash cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Fly Ash growth factors.

The forecast Fly Ash Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Fly Ash on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report, the global fly ash market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Fly ash is a fine residue that is formed by the combustion of pulverized coal in coal-fired electric and steam generating plants. When fly ash is mixed with water and calcium carbonate, it forms a chemical compound similar to Portland cement. This makes fly ash suitable as a prime material in blended cement, mosaic tiles, and hollow blocks among the building materials. Fly ash improves the strength and segregation of the concrete when used in concrete mixes. Fly ash is currently used as a key component in several cement-based products such as poured concrete, concrete block, and brick. The high performance of fly ash concrete is due to its physical, mineralogical, and chemical properties.

The significant rise in environmental concerns worldwide has led to increased demand for environment-friendly materials in the construction industry. This is one of the primary factors driving the growth in the fly ash market globally. Fly ash is a premium substitute for Portland cement that contributes to about 10% of world carbon dioxide emission during its production. The use of good quality fly ash with high fineness and low carbon content reduces the water demand as compared to a Portland cement concrete of the same workability. A net reduction in energy use and greenhouse gas emissions is observed when fly ash is used to replace or displace manufactured cement. In addition, the use of fly ash reduces the stress on the landfills. Furthermore, easy availability and cost-effectiveness of fly ash contribute to the growth of this market. Fly ash is used in many sectors such as industry, infrastructures, and agriculture. However, high permeability of poor quality fly ash restrains the growth of fly ash market. Moreover, the rising global population and growing infrastructural development in the emerging economies creates opportunities for the growth of fly ash market.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific holds a dominant share in the fly ash market. The rapidly expanding industrial sector in Asia-Pacific contributes to the growth of Asia Pacific fly ash market. In addition, Indian government initiatives such National Clean Air Programmed recommends multiplying the fly ash usage by 10 times ensure clean air and mitigating the adverse impact on the environment that promotes the growth of this market. The demand for fly ash market is anticipated to swell to meet the requirements of the rising population in this region. Europe is expected to grow at the fastest pace owing to the growth of the construction industry in several European countries. The North America region is anticipated to grow at a slow pace due to the established infrastructure in this region.

Market Segmentation by Type and Application

The report on global fly ash market covers segments such as type and application. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include class F, and class C. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include cement and concrete, bricks & blocks, road construction, mining, and others.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Headwaters Inc, Boral Limited, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Lafarge North America Inc., Charah Inc., Separation Technologies LLC, FlyAsh Direct, Salt River Materials Group, Aggregate Industries, and Ashtech.

