GBL and NMP By Industry : Challenges and Opportunities Report 2019-2026

The Exhaustive Study for “Global GBL and NMP Market” is added on Global QYResearch. The report covers the market aspect and its growth forecasts across the coming years. It also includes a review of the key merchants moving in this market.

The new research from Global QYResearch on Global GBL and NMP Market Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

Download Sample Copy of Report from Here: http://globalqyresearch.com/download-sample/588860

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Ashland

Lyondellbasell

Eastman

Abtonsmart Chemical Group

Tokyo Chemical Industry

MYJ Chemical Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP)

Gamma Butyrolactone (GBL) Segment by Application

Battery

Spices

Pharmaceutical

Chemical

Other

View Detail Report With Complete Table of Content, List of Table and [email protected] http://globalqyresearch.com/global-gbl-and-nmp-market-research-report-2019

Ask Query Here: [email protected] or [email protected]

Table of Contents

Global GBL and NMP Market Research Report 2019 to 2026

1 GBL and NMP Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of GBL and NMP

1.2 GBL and NMP Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global GBL and NMP Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP)

1.2.3 Gamma Butyrolactone (GBL)

1.3 GBL and NMP Segment by Application

1.3.1 GBL and NMP Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Battery

1.3.3 Spices

1.3.4 Pharmaceutical

1.3.5 Chemical

1.3.6 Other

1.3 Global GBL and NMP Market by Region

1.3.1 Global GBL and NMP Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global GBL and NMP Market Size

1.4.1 Global GBL and NMP Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global GBL and NMP Production (2014-2025)

2 Global GBL and NMP Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global GBL and NMP Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global GBL and NMP Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global GBL and NMP Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers GBL and NMP Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 GBL and NMP Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 GBL and NMP Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 GBL and NMP Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global GBL and NMP Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global GBL and NMP Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global GBL and NMP Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global GBL and NMP Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America GBL and NMP Production

3.4.1 North America GBL and NMP Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America GBL and NMP Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe GBL and NMP Production

3.5.1 Europe GBL and NMP Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe GBL and NMP Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China GBL and NMP Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China GBL and NMP Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China GBL and NMP Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan GBL and NMP Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan GBL and NMP Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan GBL and NMP Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global GBL and NMP Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global GBL and NMP Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America GBL and NMP Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe GBL and NMP Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China GBL and NMP Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan GBL and NMP Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global GBL and NMP Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global GBL and NMP Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global GBL and NMP Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global GBL and NMP Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global GBL and NMP Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global GBL and NMP Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global GBL and NMP Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global GBL and NMP Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in GBL and NMP Business

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF GBL and NMP Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 GBL and NMP Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 BASF GBL and NMP Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

7.2.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation GBL and NMP Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 GBL and NMP Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation GBL and NMP Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Ashland

7.3.1 Ashland GBL and NMP Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 GBL and NMP Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Ashland GBL and NMP Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Lyondellbasell

7.4.1 Lyondellbasell GBL and NMP Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 GBL and NMP Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Lyondellbasell GBL and NMP Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Eastman

7.5.1 Eastman GBL and NMP Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 GBL and NMP Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Eastman GBL and NMP Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Abtonsmart Chemical Group

7.6.1 Abtonsmart Chemical Group GBL and NMP Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 GBL and NMP Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Abtonsmart Chemical Group GBL and NMP Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Tokyo Chemical Industry

7.7.1 Tokyo Chemical Industry GBL and NMP Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 GBL and NMP Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Tokyo Chemical Industry GBL and NMP Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 MYJ Chemical

7.8.1 MYJ Chemical GBL and NMP Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 GBL and NMP Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 MYJ Chemical GBL and NMP Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 GBL and NMP Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 GBL and NMP Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of GBL and NMP

8.4 GBL and NMP Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 GBL and NMP Distributors List

9.3 GBL and NMP Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global GBL and NMP Market Forecast

11.1 Global GBL and NMP Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global GBL and NMP Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global GBL and NMP Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global GBL and NMP Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global GBL and NMP Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America GBL and NMP Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe GBL and NMP Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China GBL and NMP Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan GBL and NMP Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global GBL and NMP Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America GBL and NMP Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe GBL and NMP Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China GBL and NMP Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan GBL and NMP Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global GBL and NMP Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global GBL and NMP Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

The report is readily available and can be dispatched within 4hr after payment confirmation.

Buy Now This Premium Report: http://globalqyresearch.com/checkout-form/0/588860

About Us:

Global QYResearch is the one spot destination for all your research needs. Global QYResearch holds the repository of quality research reports from numerous publishers across the globe. Our inventory of research reports caters to various industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. With the complete information about the publishers and the industries they cater to for developing market research reports, we help our clients in making purchase decision by understanding their requirements and suggesting best possible collection matching their needs.

Contact Us:

Unit1, 26 Cleveland Road, South Woodford, London, E182AN, United Kingdom

Contact: +44 20 3286 1546