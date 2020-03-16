GEO Satellite Market Technology Progress and Equipment Science 2019

A GEO satellite is an earth-orbiting satellite which is fixed over one spot above the equator. These satellites remain permanently in the same area of the sky without movement. The geostationary orbit lies on the same plane as the equator, whereas the geosynchronous orbit has a different inclination which are the two different orbit types for GEO satellites. Increased power and increased number of transponders mounted on these type of satellites are anticipated to trend over in the coming years for the GEO satellites.

Increasing demand of consumer service, media market and mobility & government are some of the major driving factors of GEO satellite market whereas high development cost is a restraining factor to this market. High design and manufacturing costs are expected to pose a serious challenge to the market. However, advancing technological moves in the space technology coupled with increasing Government investments is one of the best opportunities for the market players operating in the GEO satellite market.

The Global GEO Satellite Market was valued at Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of during the forecast period.

Top Leading Companies are: Airbus Defence and Space,OHB SE,Boeing Defense, Space & Security,JSC Information Satellite Systems,Lockheed Martin,Orbital ATK,Space Systems/Loral,Thales Alenia Space

GEO Satellite Market, by Types:

<50 kg

50-500 kg

>500 kg

GEO Satellite Market, by Applications:

Commercial Communications

Earth Observation

Navigation

Military Surveillance

Others

