Global Ancient Grain Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Ancient Grain Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

— Ancient Grain Market:

Executive Summary

Ancient grains are a grouping of grains and pseudocereals that are considered to have been little changed by selective breeding over recent millennia, as opposed to more widespread cereals such as corn, rice and modern varieties of wheat, which are the product of thousands of years of selective breeding. Ancient grains are often marketed as being healthier than modern grains, though their health benefits have been disputed by some nutritionists.

Ancient Grains are mainly classified into the following types: Gluten Free Ancient Grain and Gluten Containing Ancient Grain. Gluten Containing Ancient Grain is the most widely used type which takes up about 70.34 % of the total in 2017 in global. But the Gluten Free Ancient Grain will be more and more popular in the future.

Ancient Grain sales mainly centralize in Europe. It took about 43.06% of global total market in 2017, followed is the Middle East and Africa and Asia-Pacific, about 21.43% and 16.55%.

Ardent Mills, Bunge Inc., ADM are the key suppliers in United States market, which have leading technology and market position.

Demand of Ancient Grain in the global market has maintained strong growth and the growth rate is around 2%. The major customers of Ancient Grain are Bakery and Confectionery Products, Snacks, Direct Eating, accounting for 43.19%, 14.99% and 20.08% of the total Ancient Grain market.

Despite the presence of competition problems, Ancient Grain retains its popular in many areas, investors are still optimistic about this area. Although sales of Ancient Grain brought a lot of opportunity, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without marketing channel advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the Ancient Grain field.

The global Ancient Grain market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Ancient Grain market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Ancient Grain in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Ancient Grain in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Ancient Grain market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Ancient Grain market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

The J.M. Smucker Co.

Ardent Mills

Bunge Inc.

ADM

Healthy Food Ingredients, LLC.

Factoria Quinoa Zona Franca S.A.S.

Urbane Grain Inc.

Nature’s Path Foods

FutureCeuticals Inc.

Sunnyland Mills

Manini’s, LLC

Request Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3747548-global-ancient-grain-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Market size by Product

Gluten Free Ancient Grain

Gluten Containing Ancient Grain

Market size by End User

Bakery and Confectionery Products

Snacks

Direct Eating

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Ancient Grain market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Ancient Grain market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Ancient Grain companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Ancient Grain submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ancient Grain are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Ancient Grain market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Ancient Grain Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Ancient Grain Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Gluten Free Ancient Grain

1.4.3 Gluten Containing Ancient Grain

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Ancient Grain Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Bakery and Confectionery Products

1.5.3 Snacks

1.5.4 Direct Eating

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Ancient Grain Market Size

2.1.1 Global Ancient Grain Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Ancient Grain Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Ancient Grain Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Ancient Grain Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Ancient Grain Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Ancient Grain Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Ancient Grain Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Ancient Grain Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Ancient Grain Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Ancient Grain Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Ancient Grain Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Ancient Grain Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Ancient Grain Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Ancient Grain Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Ancient Grain Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Ancient Grain Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Ancient Grain Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Ancient Grain Sales by Product

4.2 Global Ancient Grain Revenue by Product

4.3 Ancient Grain Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Ancient Grain Breakdown Data by End User

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3747548-global-ancient-grain-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trend

Email: Send Email

Organization: WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD

Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 (339) 368 6938 (US), +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3747548-global-ancient-grain-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/global-ancient-grain-market-2019-industry-key-players-trends-sales-supply-demand-analysis-forecast-2025/483626

Source: MarketersMedia

Release ID: 483626