Global Automatic External Defibrillators Market Research Report (2019-2025) by Future Trend, Growth rate, Opportunity, Industry Analysis

Automatic External Defibrillator (AED) is a portable electronic device that automatically diagnoses the life-threatening cardiac arrhythmias of ventricular fibrillation and ventricular tachycardia in a patient, and is able to treat them through defibrillation, the application of electrical therapy which stops the arrhythmia, allowing the heart to reestablish an effective rhythm.

Our analysts have estimated that during 2017, the North Americas accounted for the maximum growth of the automatic external defibrillator market. With growing aging population and increasing awareness of these devices among the consumers in the advanced economies such as the US, this region will account for the maximum growth of this market during the next few years as well.

The global Automatic External Defibrillators market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Philips

Zoll

Physio-Control

Laerdal Medical

Cardiac Science

Nihon Kohden

Schiller

HeartSine Technologies

A.M.I. Italia

Defibtech

Metrax GmbH

Mediana

Instramed

METsis Medikal

Mindray

Beijing M&B Electronic

Shenzhen XFT

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Semi-automated

Fully automated

Public access

Hospitals

Training

Home

Others

