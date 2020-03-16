Global Automotive Valves Market to Witness Rapid Development During the Period 2017 – 2025

Automotive Valves Market: Introduction

A valve is a multi-purpose device, which is a part of the combustion engine of a vehicle and is generally used to control the flow of fluids in and out of the cylinder in the form of slurries, liquids, gases and fluidized solids. It mainly handles the mechanism of opening and closing of paths. Automotive valves are generally divided into two categories, namely inlet valves and outlet valves. An inlet valve allows fuel to enter the cylinder and an outlet valve allows gases to escape from the chamber after combustion. Proper synchronization is required between the inlet and outlet valves for the efficient working of a vehicle. If the synchronization is improper, then it may result in malfunctioning and the engine may also emit harmful gases. Other automobile valves include selective catalytic reduction water valve, brake combustion valve, tire valve, A/C expansion valve, exhaust gas recirculation valve, thermostat valve, solenoid valve and fuel system valve. The global automotive valve market is expected to grow in the upcoming years, owing to the increasing demand for automobiles with advanced and ecofriendly engines. Demand for solenoid valves is prominently growing in the global market, due to the inclination of costumers towards electric vehicles. Automotive valves can be pneumatic, hydraulic, mechanical and other. Valves play a significant role in determining the performance of the vehicle and hence, the growing demand for automobiles in the global market will consequently propel the demand for automotive valves over the forecast period.

Automotive Valves Market: Dynamics

The most prominent factors accelerating the growth of automotive valves in the global market include manufacturing, introduction of advanced technology and electrification of vehicles. New rules and regulations enforced by governments and ruling authorities regarding the safety of the environment encourage manufacturers to produce environment-friendly and efficient vehicle, which has subsequently resulted in an increase the demand for automotive valves in the global market. High cost of technology and fluctuating prices are acting as key restraints countering growth of the global automotive valves market. The global automotive valves market is largely dependent on the number of cylinders used in automobiles. A decline in the number of cylinders used in automobiles will downsize the global automobile valves market. Electrification of vehicles can also hamper growth of the automotive valves market as electric vehicles requires less number of valves as compared to combustible vehicles.

Automotive Valves Market: Segmentation

The automotive valve market can be segmented on the basis of product type, fuel type, function, vehicle type, sales channel and material used.

The automotive valve market can be segmented on the basis of by product type as:

Mono-metallic valves

Bi-metallic valves

Hollow valves

Plated or Coated valves

The automotive valve market can be segmented on the basis of fuel type as:

Gasoline

Diesel

The Automotive valve market can be segmented on the basis of function as:

Intake

Exhaust

The automotive valve market can be segmented on the basis of vehicle type as:

Two wheeler

Passenger car

LCV

HCV

The automotive valve market can be segmented on the basis of sales channel as:

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

The automotive valve market can be segmented on the basis of material used as:

Steel

Nickel Alloy

Titanium

Other Materials

Automotive Valves Market: Regional Outlook

Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold a prominent share of the automotive valves market in the long run. Developing countries, such as India and China are significant players in boosting the demand for automobiles, which in turn is supporting growth of the automobile valves market. Furthermore, automation and up gradation of technology are propelling demand for the global automobile valves market. Europe, North America and Middle East and Africa are continuously witnessing infrastructural growth, which in turn is creating a demand for automobiles. Attributing to this, the automotive valves market is estimated to grow in the upcoming future in the mentioned region.

Automotive Valves Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global automotive valves market are: