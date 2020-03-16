Global Battery Energy Storage System Industry and Market Studies Research Report 2018

Our latest research report entitled Battery Energy Storage System Market (by technology (lithium-ion batteries, sodium–sulfur batteries, lead-acid batteries), connection type (on-grid connection and off-grid connection), applications (residential, non-residential and utilities)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Battery Energy Storage System. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Battery Energy Storage System cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Battery Energy Storage System growth factors.

The forecast Battery Energy Storage System Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Battery Energy Storage System on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global battery energy storage system is projected to grow at a CAGR of 32.2% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The battery storage energy system is the system that uses batteries to store the produced energy. The energy generated from the power plates is more than the requirements so the produced energy is stored in the batteries. This stored energy can be further used depending upon the necessity. Nowadays, the battery energy system becomes has become an important part of the power system or power plants in order to provide reliability and improve performance. There are various types of batteries are used to store the energy by using battery energy storage system that includes lead-acid batteries, Lithium-Ion batteries, Vanadium Flow batteries, and others.

The rapidly growing demand of renewable energy sources are the key factor driving the growth of battery energy storage system market worldwide. Several government organizations across various countries are taking the initiative to promote the use of renewable energy. The energy storage system plays important role in the renewable energy generation system as they help to improve the reliability and flexibility of the system. The increasing adoption of lithium ions battery in the renewable power generation system is likely to escalate the demands of battery energy storage system market. Furthermore, the decreased pricing of lithium batteries is also one of the factors that help to boost the growth of battery energy storage system market. However, the high initial investments are hampering the growth of battery energy storage system market. Moreover, ongoing developments in the renewable energy sector and the use of battery storage for residential application are projected to create several opportunities in the battery energy storage system market.

Geographically, North America holds the maximum share in the battery energy storage system market and expected to be the dominating region in this market over the forecast period. The rapidly increasing demand for battery required to store renewable energy and increasing number of data centers powered through solar energy in North America are driving the growth of battery energy storage system market in this region. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the battery energy storage system market owing to the growing adoption of renewable energy, favorable government policies and rapidly growing energy sector.

Market Segmentation by Technology, Connection Type and Application

The report on global battery energy storage system covers segments such as technology, connection type, and application. On the basis of technology, the global battery energy storage system is categorized into lithium-ion batteries, sodium–sulfur batteries, lead-acid batteries, flow batteries, and others. On the basis of connection type, the global battery energy storage system is categorized into on-grid connection and off-grid connection. On the basis of application, the global battery energy storage system is categorized into residential, non-residential and utilities.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global battery energy storage system such as, ABB, LG Chem, Panasonic, Samsung SDI, General Electri, Hitachi, Siemens AG, Tesla, NEC and AEG Power Solutions.

