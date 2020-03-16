Global Consumer MEMS Inertial Sensors Market 2019 Industry, Analysis, Research, Share, Growth, Trends, Supply Forecast to 2025
This comprehensive Consumer MEMS Inertial Sensors Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.
MEMS inertial sensors are devices that detect and measure tilt, shock, rotation, vibration or any other types of motion.
The MEMS technology has helped to reduce the size of the sensors making it cost effective and efficient, and compatible at the same time. The MEMS inertial sensors market is witnessing a rapid growth with technological advancements, such as sensor fusion, in which two or three sensors are combined together to form one sensor.
The global Consumer MEMS Inertial Sensors market is expected to grow during 2019-2025.
Segment by Regions
North America, Europe, China, Japan
The following manufacturers are covered
Ashai kasei Microdevices Corp.
Robert Bosch GmbH
InvenSense Inc.
STMicroelectronics N. V.
Alps Electric Co. Ltd.
Analog Devices Inc.
Freescale Semiconductor Ltd.
Kionix Inc.
Memsic Inc.
Texas Instruments Inc.
Segment by Type
Accelerometers
Gyroscopes
Magnetometers
Segment by Application
Automotive
Medical
Communications
