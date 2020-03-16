Global Data Quality Management Market to 2025| Information, Talend, Microsoft, Syncsort, IBM, Pitney Bowes, Informatica

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Data Quality Management Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

In the past years, data quality management has become a key concern for big companies in various activities such as data integration, customer relationship management, and regulatory requirements etc. Many organizations are extracting data from various sources and using it for multiple purposes. Data quality management is difficult as well as crucially important. Ensuring the quality of data has become very difficult when it integrates data from multiple sources. Data quality management tools are linked to data cleansing tools such as data cleansing, data profiling, data monitoring etc. that helps in eliminating inconsistent data. Many organizations have started using this automated data cleansing and profiling tools that help in eliminating unusable data that is created from human data entry error.

Real-time data standardization helps in increasing adoption of data analytics. This factor resulted in the huge growth of data quality management market.

In 2017, the global Data Quality Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Information

Talend

Microsoft

Syncsort

IBM

Pitney Bowes

Informatica

Oracle

SAP

SAS Institute

Experian

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premises

SaaS

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Telecommunication

Government

Transportation & logistics

Education

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Data Quality Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Data Quality Management development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

