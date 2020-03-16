Global Demand for Adjustable Gripping Hand Tools Market to Incur Considerable Upsurge During 2018 – 2028

GlobalAdjustable Gripping Hand Tools Market: Introduction

Concentrating the entire strength in opening a tight lid of a container or grasping hard to hold objects is tough for people with limited motor coordination or a weak grip. These tasks are made easier by adjustable gripping hand tools. The adjustable hand tools enable easy and focused concentration of strength of the hand for twisting, screwing or pulling off stuck objects that normally require huge amount of physical strength. Most of the companies offer varied types of adjustable gripping hand tools, however, their objective remains the same. Adjustable gripping hand tools offer the ability to be adjusted according to the width and circumference of the object that is to be grasped. Some common examples of household purposes where adjustable gripping hand tools are used include opening childproofed caps, pulling tightly stuck electric bulbs, twisting the tops off of bottles and turning the stuck knobs of household appliances. Sturdier metallic adjustable gripping hand tools are also used for mechanical and masonry purposes, such as plumbing and construction. Currently, the companies operating in the market are offering lightweight adjustable gripping hand tools that are made of a sturdy plastic material, and their gripping jaws are made of texturized rubber, facilitating a firm and slip resistant grip. Also, some adjustable gripping hand tools portray a gripping part that has a plurality of gripping and aligning elements. Though less common, specialized wire and fence cutters promoted by manufacturers also fall under the category of adjustable gripping hand tools.

A sample of this report is available upon request @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-7409

GlobalAdjustable Gripping Hand Tools Market:Drivers and Challenges

Adjustable gripping hand tools can be calibrated to different sizes. A normal adjustable gripping hand tool can be altered to thirteen or more different widths. This is the primary factor expected to drive the growth of the global adjustable gripping hand tools market. Adjustable gripping hand tools offer the ease of imparting movement to a work piece that would otherwise be tough to accomplish. The adjustable gripping hand tool is embodied in adjustable socket wrenches, pipe wrenches, crimpers, vice grips, nut and bolt cutters, and tube and pipe cutters. These features are expected to promote the growth of the overall adjustable gripping hand tools market over the forecast period.

However, the lack of automatic resizing factor might challenge the growth of the adjustable gripping hand tools market. In case of some adjustable gripping hand tools and cutting tools, the object is often left distorted after, due to the application of several asymmetrical torque and forces against the object. Such factors are expected to hinder the growth of the global adjustable gripping hand tools market. The offering of second copy or degraded quality of adjustable gripping hand tools in the grey market is also expected to hinder the growth of the market to some extent.

Global Adjustable Gripping Hand Tools Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global adjustable gripping hand tools market has been segmented as:

Pliers

Clamps

Cutters

Wrenches

Drills

Fasteners

Hammers

Screwdrivers

Others

On the basis of application, the global adjustable gripping hand tools market has been segmented as:

Industrial

Household

On the basis of end users, the global adjustable gripping hand tools market has been segmented as:

Mechanics

Electricians

Woodworkers

Plumbers

Roofer

Metalworker

Farmers

Others

Global Adjustable Gripping Hand Tools Market: Regional Overview

North America is expected to hold significant share in the global adjustable gripping hand tools market during the forecast period. This is due to the self-help and do-it-yourself mindset of the general population. Also, adjustable gripping hand tools enhance the efficiency of an industrial process, thus increasing the productivity. With the ever-rising industrial growth in the Southeast Asian and Other Asia Pacific economies, SEA and Other APAC is expected to register a high growth rate in the adjustable gripping hand tools market, among all other regions.

To view TOC of this report is available upon request @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-7409

Global Adjustable Gripping Hand Tools Market: Key Players

Adjustable gripping hand tools market is expected to be highly fragmented market, owing to a vast number of local manufacturers. Examples of some of the key participants in the global adjustable gripping hand tools market identified across the value chain include: