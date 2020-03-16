Global FPSO Industry 2018 Market Research Report Popular Trends & Technological Advancements, Forecast & Opportunities

Our latest research report entitled FPSO Market (by product type (oil, LPG and LNG), carrier type (converted ship, new build ship and redeployed)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of FPSO. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure FPSO cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential FPSO growth factors.

The forecast FPSO Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, FPSO on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global FPSO market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Floating Production Storage and Offloading vessels, or FPSOs, are offshore production facilities that stock both processing equipment and storage for produced hydrocarbons. Floating Production Storage, Offloading has become the primary method for many offshore oil and gas producing regions around the world. An FPSO is a floating production system that receives fluids such as crude oil, water and a host of other things from a subsea reservoir through risers that then separate fluids into crude oil, natural gas, water, and impurities within the topsides production facilities on the ship. The main advantage of FPSO are reduced sincere investment and retained value as they can be relocated to other fields. FPSOs are especially useful in newly established offshore oil regions where there is no pipeline infrastructure in place, or in remote locations where building a pipeline is cost-prohibitive.

The oil and gas companies have pushed the exploration of oil and gas from onshore and offshore areas, which is driving the growth of the FPSO market. In addition, FPSOs have also become more popular in the oil industry because of their lower cost relative to traditional offshore oil platforms. The demand for FPSO is anticipated to rise owing to the expansion in the oil and gas industries along with the incentives that are supported by the government that is boosting the growth of the FPSO market. However, construction and building of new FPSO require high initial investment, which is the restraining factor for the growth of the FPSO market. Furthermore, demand for new-build and converted FPSO vessels have increased due to the declining rate of new onshore oil discoveries to historic low levels and from technology that enables efficient deep-water oil exploration in extraordinary ocean depths. This, in turn, is providing huge growth opportunities for the key players in the FPSO market.

Among the geographies, South America dominated the FPSO market. The growth in the FPSO is due to the huge investment in the upstream activity related to reserves of hydrocarbons. Moreover, the National Oil Company of Brazil, Petroleo Brasileiro (Petrobras) has the most constructive plans for the development of the country’s sub-salt hydrocarbon resources in the Santos and Campos basins through FPSOs. Expansion in the FPSO market in Brazil is attributed to the increasing investment in exploration of deep-water areas.

Market Segmentation by Product Type and Carrier Type

The report on global FPSO market covers segments such as, product type and carrier type. On the basis of product type the global FPSO market is categorized into oil, LPG and LNG. On the basis of carrier type the global FPSO market is categorized into converted ship, new build ship and redeployed.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global FPSO market such as, MODEC, Inc., SBM Offshore N.V, BW Offshore, Bluewater Energy Services B.V, Bumi Armada Berhad, Yinson Holdings Berhad and Teekay Corporation.

