Global Hydrogen Generator Market 2018, Comprehensive Analysis, Industry Survey, Growth and Major Policies Report

Our latest research report entitled Hydrogen Generator Market (by product type (on-site generation and portable), capacity (1-100W, 100-300W, 300-700W, 700W-1 Kw, 1-3Kw and 3Kw and above),process type (steam reformer and electrolysis),application (chemical processing, petroleum recovery, refining and fuel cells)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Hydrogen Generator. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Hydrogen Generator cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Hydrogen Generator growth factors.

The forecast Hydrogen Generator Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Hydrogen Generator on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global hydrogen generator market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Hydrogen Generator is a device in which the electrochemical reaction takes place – electrolysis of water. It is long been known process of obtaining hydrogen and oxygen gas. The hydrogen generator is the unit that produces hydrogen that is mainly used in the as part of fuel efficiency systems and medical and research fields to produce high purity hydrogen for gas chromatography, nanotube research, semiconductor industry and many others.

The rapidly growing adoption of clean-burning fuels is the major factor that drives the growth of the hydrogen generator market. The hydrogen is used as an alternative to the fossil fuels that helps to reduce the emission of carbon. The growing use of hydrogen as alternative fuel led to the approximately 30% reduction in the consumption of conventional fossil fuel. The high demand for low carbon emission gases from the oil and gas, chemical, automotive and others are anticipated to escalate the growth of hydrogen generator market. The rapidly growing adoption of hydrogen the growth of the hydrogen generator market. Moreover, increasing technological advancements, growing government inclination towards fuel cells electric vehicles (FCEV), and the use of hydrogen generators in the food and beverage industries to remove harmful bacteria’s are the factors projected to create the several opportunities for the hydrogen generator market over the forecast period.

Among the geographies, North America region has the highest market share in the hydrogen generator market in 2017 and is expected to maintain its stronghold over the forecast period. The rising awareness about the clean fuels in the North America region led to the high demand of hydrogen power generation plants that are driving the growth of the hydrogen generator market in this region.

Market Segmentation by Product Type, Capacity, Process Type and Application

The report on global hydrogen generator market covers segments such as, product type, capacity, process type and application. On the basis of product type the global hydrogen generator market is categorized into on-site generation and portable. On the basis of capacity, the global hydrogen generator market is categorized into 1-100 w, 100-300 w, 300-700w, 700w-1 kw, 1-3kw and 3kw and above. On the basis of process type the global hydrogen generator market is categorized into steam reformer and electrolysis. On the basis of application the global hydrogen generator market is categorized into chemical processing, petroleum recovery, refining and fuel cells.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global hydrogen generator market such as, Air Liquide S.A., Praxair Technology, Inc, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Proton On Site, Inc, Hy9 Corporation, Hydrogenics Corporation, Idroenergy S.R.L., McPhy Energy S.A. and Linde AG.

