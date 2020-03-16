Global Intelligent Pumps Market Analyzed Closely in New Market Research Report

Our latest research report entitled Intelligent Pumps Market (by pump type (centrifugal displacement and positive displacement), component (into pump motor, variable speed drive and control systems),end-user (building automation, water & wastewater, oil & gas, chemicals and power generation)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Intelligent Pumps. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Intelligent Pumps cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Intelligent Pumps growth factors.

The forecast Intelligent Pumps Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Intelligent Pumps on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global intelligent pumps market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

An intelligent pump has the ability to regulate and control flow or pressure. The key benefits of intelligent pumps are energy savings and system cost reductions. Intelligent pumps have the potential to improve process control, enable better management of its health, and assist all power generation plants in reducing total energy consumption. In intelligent pumping systems, energy accounts for more than one-third of total lifecycle costs. Because of the energy-intensive nature of pump systems, the energy saving advantages of intelligent pumps will be a significant contributor to growth.

Improving pump station efficiency and remote monitoring are the major factors that are driving the intelligent pumps market. Intelligent pumps facilitate energy efficient processes. Hence, the demand for minimization of manual operations and automated regulations to regulate and control the flow of fluid, which in turn, drives the growth of the intelligent pumps market. In addition, the intelligent pump’s system offers the ability to access real-time operating data on the pumping equipment this, in turn, is boosting the growth of the intelligent pumps market. On the other hand, tax credits and government economic incentive packages targeting infrastructure projects, including water & wastewater and energy efficiency projects and replacement of old- aged pumps with intelligent pumps with are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of intelligent pumps.

On the other hand, need to develop necessary instrumentation and electronics background to sell and support intelligent pumps for the distributors is one of the most significant challenges for intelligent pumps market. Furthermore, the most beneficial use of intelligent pumps is in the wastewater and water industry in which the expansion of smart cities gives rise to enormous opportunities for the intelligent pumps applications. Among the geographies, Europe dominated the intelligent pumps market. The growth in the European region is due to strong demand for clean drinking water that requires intelligent pumps. Moreover, government investments in industrialization and urbanization are anticipated to boost the intelligent pumps market in the Asia Pacific regions. On the other hand, China is one of the major exporters of cheap pumps to the Middle East and Africa, as they do not have domestic bases for pumps.

Market Segmentation by Pump Type, Component and End-User

The report on global intelligent pumps market covers segments such as, pump type, component and end-user. On the basis of pump type the global intelligent pumps market is categorized into centrifugal displacement and positive displacement. On the basis of component the global intelligent pumps market is categorized into pump motor, variable speed drive and control systems. On the basis of end-user the global intelligent pumps market is categorized into building automation, water & wastewater, oil & gas, chemicals and power generation.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global intelligent pumps market such as, Grundfos Holding A/S, Goulds Pumps, QuantumFlo, Inc, Kirloskar Brothers Limited, Alfa Laval., ITT Corporation, Xylem, Inc, Sulzer Ltd. and Flowserve Corporation.

