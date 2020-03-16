Global IOT in Education Market Demand 2019: Rising Impressive Business Opportunities Analysis Forecast by 2025
Global IOT in Education Market to reach USD 14.8 billion by 2025.
Global IOT in Education Market is valued approximately USD 3.8 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18.5% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Increasing adoption of connected devices in the education industry and rapid adoption of E-learning is expected to fuel the market growth. According to report of Education week in 2015, Public schools in the United States spend more than $3 billion per year on digital content and online standardized tests for providing advance learning. Additionally, as per company sources Google.org funds $3 million in India to promote better education including E-learning and high quality of learning. Thus, increasing investment in E-learning across the globe is expected to fuel the market growth
The report on global IOT in education market includes component, hardware, end user and application segments. Component segment includes solution and services, hardware segment is sub-segmented into interactive whiteboards, tablets and mobile devices, displays, security and video cameras, attendance tracking systems and others. End User segment is further categorized into K-12, higher education and corporates and application segment includes learning management system, classroom management, administration management and surveillance.
The regional analysis of global IOT in education market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading market region for global IOT in Education market in terms of market revenue share. Factors such as emerging market players and growing demand for E-learning education are promoting the growth of the market.
The leading market players include-
- IBM
- Cisco
- Intel
- AWS
- Oracle
- Microsoft
- Huawei
- Samsung
- SAP
- Arm
- Unit4
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Component:
- Solutions
- Network Management
- Content Management and Analytics
- Device Management
- Application Management
- Security Management
- Services
- Training and Consulting
- Deployment and Integration
- Support and Maintenance
By Hardware:
- Interactive Whiteboards
- Tablets and Mobile Devices
- Displays
- Security and Video Cameras
- Attendance Tracking Systems
- Others
By Solution:
- Network Management
- Content Management and Analytics
- Device Management
- Application Management
- Security Management
By End User:
- K-12
- Higher Education
- Corporates
By Application:
- Learning Management System
- Classroom Management
- Administration Management
- Surveillance
- Others
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
- Historical year – 2015, 2016
- Base year – 2017
- Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
Target Audience of the Global IOT in Education Market in Market Study:
- Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
- Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
- Venture capitalists
- Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
- Third-party knowledge providers
- Investment bankers
- Investors