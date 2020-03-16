Global Lithium Ion Battery Industry 2018, Deep Market Research Report Analysis, Forecast and Outlook

Our latest research report entitled Lithium Ion Battery Market (by types (cobalt oxide, manganese oxide, nickel manganese cobalt oxide, nickel cobalt aluminum oxide, iron phosphate, titanate), power capacity (0 to 3000mAH, 3000mAH to 10000mAH, 10000mAH to 60000mAH), application (consumer electronics, automotive, energy storage, industrial)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Lithium-Ion Battery. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Lithium-Ion Battery cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Lithium-Ion Battery growth factors.

The forecast Lithium-Ion Battery Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Lithium-Ion Battery on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global lithium-ion battery market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The lithium-ion battery is also known as Li-On batteries is a form of rechargeable batteries with high energy density mostly used in the consumer electronics and automotive applications. In this, the Lithium-ion battery, during the discharge, the lithium ions flows from the negative electrode to the positive electrode and vice versa. The lithium-ion battery is the most adopted form of rechargeable batteries for portable electronic devices as they offer, lightweight, high energy density, low self-discharge and miniscule memory affected as compared to the other tradition batteries that have the same size.

The rapidly growing use of lithium-ion batteries in the consumer electronics drives the growth of Lithium-ion batteries market. The benefits of lithium-ion battery over the other tradition batteries include high energy density, Low self-discharge level and longer shelf life so they are vastly used in the consumer electronics. In addition, the adoption of lithium-ion battery for the automotive sector in hybrid and electric vehicle are rising with the faster rate that is likely to boost the demand of lithium-ion battery market. Furthermore, the factors such as growing renewable energy sector and favorable government policies are expected to contribute to the growth of lithium-ion battery in upcoming years. Furthermore, use of lithium ion batteries in the aerospace and the defense sectors is rising very rapidly that anticipated to escalate the growth of lithium ion battery market. The properties offered by the lithium-ion battery such as low weight, high efficiency and high energy density and others they are vastly replacing the led ion batteries in the aerospace and defense sectors. However, the problem associated with battery overheating are expected to restrain the growth of lithium-ion battery market. Moreover, rapidly growing technological innovations in the lithium-ion battery technologies are projected to create several opportunities in the lithium-ion batteries market in upcoming years. The declining prices and the offered advantages of lithium-ion batteries are increasing consumer inclination towards the adoption of lithium-ion battery in the new applications that are anticipated to serve the tremendous prospects for the lithium-ion battery market over the forecast period.

Among the geographies, Asia Pacific is the largest and the fastest growing region in the lithium-ion battery market. The rapidly growing consumer and the automotive sectors are driving the growth of lithium-ion battery market in the Asia Pacific. In addition growing demand of efficient battery storage system in Asia Pacific region owing to the growing industrialization and urbanization is likely to boost the growth of lithium ion battery market in this region.

Market Segmentation by Types, Power Capacity and Application

The report on global lithium-ion battery market covers segments such as, types, power capacity, and application. On the basis of types the global lithium-ion battery market is categorized into lithium cobalt oxide, lithium manganese oxide, lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide, lithium nickel cobalt aluminum oxide, and lithium iron phosphate and lithium titanate. On the basis of power capacity the global lithium-ion battery market is categorized into 0 to 3000mah, 3000mah to 10000mah, 10000mah to 60000mah and others. On the basis of application, the global lithium-ion battery market is categorized into consumer electronics, automotive, energy storage, industrial and others.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global lithium ion battery market such as, Panasonic, BYD Co., LG Chem, Samsung, GS Yuasa Corporation, Hitachi, Toshiba Corporation, China BAK Battery Co. Ltd, Automotive Energy Supply Corporation (AESC) and Johnson Controls.

