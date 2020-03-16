Global Market for Macadamia Butter to Witness Considerable Upsurge During 2018 – 2028

Market Outlook of Macadamia Butter:

Macadamia nuts derived from the fruits of the macadamia tree are native to Australia. These nuts are very low in omega 6 fats and preferred by the majority of people across the globe. Macadamia butter is a food paste made from macadamia nuts and is a rich source of vitamins and minerals. Macadamia butter possesses a versatile profile for usage in different food products. It is widely used as a dip with crackers and for providing extra nutty flavor in satays and marinades. Over the past few years, there has been a paradigm shift in the consumer preferences, especially in the eating habits. The increasing number of the vegan population has led to an elevation in the demand of the plant-based products. The macadamia butter market is expected to witness an increasing demand due to the expanding vegan population especially in the Asia-Pacific and North America.

Reasons for Covering Macadamia Butter as a Title:

Macadamia butter apart from being delicious is also healthy and versatile. Macadamia butter is great for maintaining cholesterol levels. Macadamia butter contains high amounts of fiber, protein, lots of vitamin E and is rich in beneficial fats. Macadamia butter also serve great for kids as it has the ability to boost the energy levels and brain instantly to give a good start to the day. Macadamia butter is used as a spread on bread and is suitable as an ingredient in smoothies, dressings, or baked goods. Macadamia butter is a rich source of antioxidants like polyphenols, amino acids, flavones, and selenium. Macadamia butter being rich in fiber and minerals are helpful for improving the heart health. Macadamia butter is used for a balanced diet to aid weight loss, improve bone health, support gut health and relieve inflammation and. The rising demand for natural based products in cosmetics and personal care industry is one of the major drivers for macadamia butter. The hydrating and moisturizing properties of macadamia butter make it ideal for use in cosmetics and personal care industry.

Global Macadamia Bute Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global macadamia butter market has been segmented as:

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of form, the global macadamia butter market has been segmented as:

Raw

Roasted

On the basis of End-Use, the global macadamia butter market has been segmented as:

Food and Beverage Industry Bakery Smoothies Ice creams Dressings and spreads

Cosmetics and Personal care

On the basis of distribution, the global macadamia butter market has been segmented as:

B2B

B2C Hypermarkets & Supermarkets Convenience stores Specialty stores Online Retail



Global Macadamia Butter Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants operating in the global macadamia butter market identified across the value chain include MaraNatha, Futter’s Nut Butters, Wilderness Poets, Waliz Nuts, Garden Picks Food Manufacturing LLP, WellBees, Carley’s of Cornwall Ltd, Tiny Isle, Torere Macadamias, Artisana Organic Foods among other macadamia butter producers.