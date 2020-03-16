Global Microwave Oven Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Microwave Oven Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

— Microwave Oven Market:

Executive Summary

Microwave oven is a kitchen appliance that heats and cooks food by exposing it to electromagnetic radiation in the microwave frequency range. This induces polar molecules in the food to rotate and produce thermal energy in a process known as dielectric heating. Microwave ovens heat foods quickly and efficiently because excitation is fairly uniform in the outer 25–38 mm (1–1.5 inches) of a homogeneous, high water content food item; food is more evenly heated throughout than generally occurs in other cooking techniques.

Currently, there are many producing companies in the world. The main market players are Galanz, Midea, Electrolux, Whirlpool, Panasonic, Samsung, Daewoo, BSH Home Appliances,

SHARP, LG, Brandt, GE (Haier), Candy Group, Moulinex, Breville and so on. The production value of Microwave Ovens is about 8000.1 Million USD in 2017.

China is the largest production regions of Microwave Ovens, with a production value market share nearly 48.89% in 2017.

The second place is Europe; following China with the production value market share over 15.14% in 2017. North America is another important production market of Microwave Ovens.

Microwave Ovens used in Household and Commercial places. Report data showed that 68.69% of the Microwave Ovens market demand in Household and 31.31% in Commercial in 2017.

There are three kinds of Commercial Microwave Ovens, which are Under 1 Cu. Ft Type, 1 to 1.9 Cu. Ft Type and Over 2 Cu.ft Type. Under 1 Cu. Ft Type is important in the Microwave Ovens, with a production market share nearly 57.35% in 2017.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Microwave Ovens industry will still be a relative steady industry. Sales of Microwave Ovens have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

The global Microwave Oven market is valued at 8000 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 11500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Microwave Oven market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Microwave Oven in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Microwave Oven in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Microwave Oven market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Microwave Oven market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3747539-global-microwave-oven-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Galanz

Midea

Electrolux

Whirlpool

Panasonic

Samsung

Daewoo

BSH Home Appliances

SHARP

LG

Brandt

GE (Haier)

Candy Group

Moulinex

Breville

Market size by Product

Under 1 Cu. Ft Type

1 to 1.9 Cu. Ft Type

Over 2 Cu.ft Type

Market size by End User

Household Use

Commercial Use

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Microwave Oven market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Microwave Oven market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Microwave Oven companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Microwave Oven submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Microwave Oven are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Microwave Oven market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Microwave Oven Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Microwave Oven Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Under 1 Cu. Ft Type

1.4.3 1 to 1.9 Cu. Ft Type

1.4.4 Over 2 Cu.ft Type

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Microwave Oven Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Household Use

1.5.3 Commercial Use

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Microwave Oven Market Size

2.1.1 Global Microwave Oven Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Microwave Oven Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Microwave Oven Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Microwave Oven Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Microwave Oven Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Microwave Oven Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Microwave Oven Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Microwave Oven Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Microwave Oven Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Microwave Oven Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Microwave Oven Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Microwave Oven Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Microwave Oven Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Microwave Oven Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Microwave Oven Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Microwave Oven Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Microwave Oven Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Microwave Oven Sales by Product

4.2 Global Microwave Oven Revenue by Product

4.3 Microwave Oven Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Microwave Oven Breakdown Data by End User

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3747539-global-microwave-oven-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trend

Email: Send Email

Organization: WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD

Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 (339) 368 6938 (US), +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3747539-global-microwave-oven-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/global-microwave-oven-market-2019-industry-key-players-trends-sales-supply-demand-analysis-forecast-2025/483665

Source: MarketersMedia

Release ID: 483665