Global Oil Field Equipment Industry 2018 Global Market Size, Technology Review, Cost Analysis and Demand Overview

Our latest research report entitled Oil Field Equipment Market (by product (drilling tools, fishing, re-entry, tubular running services, cementing equipment), application (onshore, offshore)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Oil Field Equipment. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Oil Field Equipment cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Oil Field Equipment growth factors.

The forecast Oil Field Equipment Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Oil Field Equipment on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global oil field equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Ask for Sample Copy of Research Report with Table of Content @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/1585

An oilfield is a region with an abundance of oil wells extracting petroleum (crude oil) from below ground. Oilfield equipment including land rigs, offshore rigs, drilling equipment, production equipment, and more in a seamless, worldwide exchange. Oilfield construction depends heavily on oilfield equipment and the construction engineers need to have a complete idea of the equipment they are about to use. Oilfield equipment is often not only large, but also in price and repair costs.

Technological advancements in oil field equipment for improved recovery and better performance along with high production rate drives the growth of the oil field equipment market. In addition, growth in the oil and gas is anticipated to especially be strong in the developing countries where improving infrastructure will contribute to more drilling activity.Moreover, advancement in drilling techniques are further anticipated to boost the growth of the oil field equipment market. However, some of the oil fields are located far away from the readily available sources of electricity hence before starting to drill there should be enough amount of electricity to power the equipment. This, in turn, is restraining the growth of the oil field equipment market. Furthermore, the prices of crude oil are increasing and the upstream investment is projected to grow significantly and bring several projects online creating several growth opportunities for the key players in the oil field equipment market.

Among the geographies, North America is the largest oil field equipment market. The growth in the North American region is owing to the high drilling activities to meet the energy demands along with the development of shale gas. Further, as the drilled wells are ready for production, the demand for oilfield equipment is expected to increase. On the other hand, the Mexican government has offered several blocks for exploration in the past few years. China is expected to contribute maximum towards regional industry growth in the future. Other countries including India, Thailand, and Indonesia are also expected to witness high market growth over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation by Product and Application

The report on global oil field equipment market covers segments such as, product and application. On the basis of product the global oil field equipment market is categorized into downhole drilling tools, fishing and re-entry, tubular running services, cementing equipment and pressure control equipment. On the basis of application the global oil field equipment market is categorized into onshore and offshore.

Ask Discount for the latest research report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/request-discount/1585

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global oil field equipment market such as, Eni, FMC Technologies, Aker Solutions, Cameron International, Baker Hughes, Schlumberger, Halliburton, Weatherford International and National Oilwell Varco Incorporated.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description, and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/energy-mining-infra/global-oil-field-equipment-market